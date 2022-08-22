Five weeks into the BBNaija Level Up season and the house has witnessed its fair share of dirty fights

Interestingly, ladies seem to be the ones verbally attacking each other over male housemates this season

Diana, Chichi, Phyna among others feature in a list of female housemates who have gotten into arguments over guys in the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up season is packed with more than enough drama for fans of the show who have been watching events unfolds.

The season has witnessed its fair share of dirty fights among housemates, but it appears the ladies are the ones taking centre stage.

Some female Level Up stars fought over male housemates. Photo: @groovymono/@dejimorafa/@diana.edobor/@itschichi

Source: Instagram

While some of them vowed not to get involved in relationships or ‘situationships’ before they entered the house, the Level Up ladies have mostly been caught in fights involving male housemates.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some epic fights from the season so far.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Diana and Chichi fight over Deji

The ladies have been getting on well since the start of the season but things took an unexpected turn between them shortly after the house merger.

Deji had taken over a locker for Chichi's sake and offered to share his space with Diana.

However, Chichi verbally attacked Diana after wrongfully assuming that she was making a move toward her love interest, Deji.

2. Beauty and Chomzy fight over Groovy

Disqualified housemate, Beauty, caused quite the scene before she was eventually ousted from the BBNaija house.

Beauty who was deeply involved with Groovy didn't find it funny when the male housemate got extra cosy with Chomzy.

This degenerated into a fight that saw her breaking several rules in the Big Brother house.

3. Diana and Rachel fight over Giddyfia

Although Diana isn't exactly in a serious entanglement with Giddyfia, she couldn't stand the idea of him and Rachel getting close.

This led to an ugly exchange between the BBNaija ladies and they wasted no time hurling abusive words at each other, Daily Post reports.

Giddyfia, on the other hand, had to find a way to calm the situation between the ladies.

4. Amaka and Phyna fight

Some weeks ago, Amaka and Phyna got involved in a heated verbal exchange over house chores.

However, social media users who watched the drama play out were quick to note that the fight was mostly because of the feelings both ladies share for Groovy.

"I saw this coming..... Adam has brought confusion between these two friends," one social media wrote.

Tension started building up between the two after Beauty was disqualified and they both tried to get Groovy for themselves.

“They chased Beauty out of the house”: Reactions as BBNaija’s Phyna speaks on liking Groovy and Bryann

Phyna got fans talking on social media after she was captured speaking on her likeness for her co-stars, Bryann and Groovy.

During a conversation with Amaka and Groovy, the Edo-born hype woman was seen recounting how she told Big Brother in the past about her likeness for the two young men.

Phyna also reminded Groovy of the time she asked him if he was taken because she liked him. The reality star noted that she was speaking her truth.

Source: Legit.ng