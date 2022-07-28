"Village Girl From Benin": Chaos In Biggie's House As Adekunle, Chichi, Sheggz and Doyin Get In A Fight
- A fight broke out amongst the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates, house 2, during preparations for their group drama
- The fight started when Edo-born housemate Diana took offence at a "village girl from Benin" statement made by Adekunle when narrating his group's storyline
- However, while Adekunle tried to explain he didn't mean to be condescending, Chichi another housemate from Edo state then took up the fight
- UK-raised housemate Sheggz then got involved and told Adekunle he was wrong but did so only to get locked in a battle of words with Doyin
The Big Brother Naija (Naija) season 7 is finally clicking into gear and the "vawulence" people actually subscribed to watch on the show went down last night as multiple housemates all got involved in a fight.
The fight started when Adekunle was narrating his group's drama and made a statement about a "village girl from Benin". This didn't go down well with Diana who is from Benin, Edo state.
However, Diana wasn't the only one who took offence at Adekunle's statement. Another Benin-born housemate, Chichi also voiced her displeasure with the comment, but her reaction got a clap back from Adekunle.
Sheggz gets in a fight with Doyin
During the altercation between the BBNaija house 2 contestants, UK-raised Sheggz got involved and told Adekunle he was wrong to have such a comment.
However, his opinion was slammed by Doyin who told him off. Sheggz took offence to her statement and said it was a violation of his person.
Sheggz also told his love interest Bella he was disappointed in her for supporting Adekunle.
Watch the fight below:
See how netizens reacted to the fight:
@urubusizion
"Some people will be disqualified because of fight"
@debbiekinkincollections
"Shebi Adekunle nor get village ni if nor be vawulence e dey find before"
@chiomatc
"Doyin is vexing cos sheggz don't want her"
@_arerebo
"Doyin sha just wants shegzz’s attention by all means. If only he knew"
@kelechionwu
"Omo this island level dem get strong head plenty ooh.dats why I love mainland level.jeje"
