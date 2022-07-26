It seems some ships are about to set sail in the BBNaija Level Up House, as Bella and Sheggz talked about their feelings after just two days on the show

Bella, who has set some caution, told her love interest that she can never sleep on the same bed with him

She also said her reason for not wanting to share the same bed with Sheggz is that she doesn't want him to catch feelings for her

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up edition seems set to have its very first "ship" in the house.

This is coming after housemates Bella and Sheggz talked about their shared mutual feelings for each other.

When Bella was asked by her male counterpart to move to the boys' room, she declined and replied by asking why she should.

This was followed by Bella telling Sheggz that even if she moves to the boys' room, she will never sleep on the same bed with him.

The Anambra state-born housemate was declared the tail of the house after the Head of House games (HOH) on Monday evening, July 25th.

After the games, she revealed during her conversation with her love interest that she was on the show to win the prize money for her brother and was trying to stay focused.

Watch the pair's conversation below;

Netizens react to the conversation

@ryan_sackey

"Abeg the guy wants to use ship as his strategy."

@dressup_by_giftie

"All this ones Na strategy now now under three day."

@kemcutzfashion

"Dis guy does not need d money I swear he is just looking for someone to sleep with we won’t vote for him."

@bish_teal

"She wey dey talk fit don catch the feelings first ..."

@iam_melaninbarbie

"May this ship sail IJn Amen."

@dami_larree

"This ones no serious, two players the first one to fall in love with the other go hear am"

BBNaija level-up: Bella tells Sheggz her mum will allow her marry a Yoruba man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella got people gushing with their lovely chats where the former inquired to know more about her.

Bella explained to Sheggz that she is a good cook who knows how to make local dishes, and she is from Anambra state.

When Sheggz asked whether her parents will allow her to marry a Yoruba man, she said she is allowed to marry whoever she wants.

