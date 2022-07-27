BBNaija Level Up housemate Adekunle may have dropped a hint on what he looks out for in a woman

Adekunle said he got attracted to Bella after he noticed how neat her feet is, adding if her feet were dirty, he wouldn’t have been attracted to her

His statement has stirred reactions from fans of the reality show, with some already rooting for a relationship between the two

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemates are beginning to notice each other, and a bond seems to be on the way between some of them.

This comes as Adekunle confirms his attraction to Bella, as he went on to reveal what he looks out for in a woman.

According to Adekunle, he noticed how beautiful Bella was after seeing how neat her feet were.

In his words:

“If her feet is dirty i won’t be attracted to her.”

Internet users react to video of Adekunle confessing interest in Bella

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

pharmiverem:

"Adekunle is preferred than Shegg."

fiyaifx:

"That also the first thing I look at also."

udeagufranklin:

"If they nominate Ella,we will save her,she’s taking the crown home ✅."

adebayoayomiposi:

"Ahhhh,they will nominate this two tire ooo."

dasola__ay:

"Ladies will nominate her while guys will nominate sheggz..okay o."

Lifeafterbbnaija:

Na so e take start o

remmyspace:

"Hmm, Kunle, are you sure it’s not a fetish??? Omo, these people shouldn’t nominate this babe for me oo."

Doyin says housemates in Level 1 house will be noisy

The Big Brother Naija Level Up edition has started fully, and fans can’t wait for the many dramas that could happen during the show.

On Monday, the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates met for the first as they played the game of Head of House.

However, hours after the game, Doyin of the Level 2 house seems to have an opinion about them already.

Doyin, during a conversation with some of her colleagues in the Level 2 house, said she believes those in the Level 1 house would be so noisy because of the calibre of people she saw during the money game show.

She said:

“Seeing them I feel they are going to be noisy.”

