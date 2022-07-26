The Big Brother Naija season 7 kicked off on an interesting note as fans had been anticipating the moment

The introduction of the Level-up housemates got people talking as usual, but some of them trended and are still the focus of the house

Hermes' appearance and admission to dating two women set off conversations, while Adekunle's look and voice got the ladies drooling

First impressions, they say, matter a lot, and some of the new BBNaija season 7 housemates have been able to cement their place in the face of fans.

The show kicked off on Saturday, July 23, and the introduction of some of the contestants set the internet ablaze with reactions.

Level-up contestants who were the talk of the opening night. Photo credit: @hermesiyele/@bellaokagbue/@adekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

While some of the housemates will have to prove that they are worthy of their fans, someone like Adekunle already has the ladies on his side without even trying.

Controversy is a plus, and this is something Hermes proudly carried on his head into the Level-up house.

Legit.ng brings you a list of contestants whose first impressions got Nigerians talking online.

1. Hermes

With his dyed hair, piercings and rings, Hermes immediately caught the interest of BBNaija lovers from the moment he climbed the stage.

When he revealed that he is in a polyamorous relationship and photos of his lovers surfaced, the BBNaija contestant's name was on the lips of many.

Also, Hermes IG page is unconventional. It doesn't scream perfect photos or common aesthetics like the others.

2. Groovy

Groovy was hard to miss with his signature pink hair as he ran to the stage amidst cheers from the crowd.

There was also a moment of embarrassment after Groovy returned the microphone to Ebuka on stage, and the TV host touched his nose.

The BBNaija housemate seems to also be singer DJ Cuppy's favourite as she thinks they are twins because of his pink hair.

3. Adekunle

Adekunle made both men and women on social media drool over how handsome he is. Biggie also has to do everything within his power not to lose his job.

The Level-up contestant has a deep soothing voice and as expected, Nigerian women have flocked to his page.

So far, Adekunle is one of the top 3 most liked men in the house. Only time will tell.

4. Bella

Bella's dramatic outfit on the first day of the show dragged attention to her, and Nigerians, in their usual fashion, made different jokes about it.

Two days on the show, and BBNaija lovers already predict she will have a hard time in the house.

The fact that the BBNaija contestant is the first tail of the house is another point of discourse.

5. Chi Chi

The crowd went wild on stage when Chi Chi disclosed that being an exotic dancer changed her life.

The BBNaija contestant would have also made a worthy meme if her dress succeeded in eventually embarrassing her.

Asides from bringing her truth to the show, Chichi cleared up misconceptions about being an exotic dancer.

Amaka breaks down in tears as she argues with Phyna

The Big Brother Naija show is a game of strategy and influence before one emerges the winner, and Amaka did not want to get lost in the mix.

In a video sighted online, Amaka was seen in a heated argument with Phyna who was held tightly by Bryan to avoid a physical fight.

According to Amaka, she doesn't have any backup outside the house like Phyna, and winning the game is largely based on what she does in the house.

