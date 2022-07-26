Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Amaka and Phyna had an intense moment which almost led to a massy fight

The ladies yelled on top of their lungs as they argued their cases before Beauty and Bryan before Amaka eventually burst into tears

Amaka noted that she has no influence outside the house and would love to get into the head of one person in the other house

The Big Brother Naija show is a game of strategy and influence before one emerges winner and Amaka does not want to get lost in the mix.

In a video sighted online, Amaka was seen in a heated argument with Phyna who was held tightly by Bryan to avoid a physical fight.

Amaka and Phyna argue over strategies Photo credit: @the_real_amaka/@phyna.

Source: Instagram

According to Amaka, she doesn't have any back up outside the house like Phyna, and winning the game is largely based on what she does in the house.

Phyna tagged her teammate manipulative and on breaking free, revealed that Amaka had been talking about the other BBN house and how to get into the head of the strongest person.

Phyna now with Amaka and Beauty, asked that would happen next even if Amaka succeeded with her plan.

In another clip, Bryan tried to get Amaka to sit and listen to him after her shouting match with Phyna.

Stating that her fears are valid because she is human, Amaka covered her face as she eventually burst into tears, while Beauty and Bryan tried to console her.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the fight

lankymarry:

"Characters full this trenches "

honey_vhal:

"Cry cry baby the crying part got me rolling though abeg make una leave Amaka oh "

osetari:

"The cry na strategy."

patiedav10:

"But Amaka was coming up with a strategy if that’s the case as Phyna explained. Amaka is not wrong to think that way, however she should not have shared it esp to Phyna."

_.v.h.i.c.k.e.y._:

"Lmao, just two days, you’re already crying. You never ready "

fasolasegun:

" why is she crying now, is this a strategy, abeg no dey open mouth cry anyhow, you are not a kid."

Eloswag emerges first Head of House

The Big Brother Naija season 7 started on an interesting note, and on Monday July 25, the housemates had their first arena games.

The arena games determine who emerges the Head of House for the week and the first for the Level-up contestant was Eloswag.

Eloswag's win granted him and the contestants in his part of the house immunity from eviction nomination.

Source: Legit.ng