The sweet talks between new BBNaija housemates, Bella and Sheggz, keep getting interesting as they are gradually getting to know each other

In one of their recent conversation, the duo let their fans know a bit of what their game plan would be in the house

Sheggz passed a slight dig at a former male BBNaija star following how he related with a lady in the house, and the conversation got interesting

The new Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level-Up housemates, Sheggz and Bella, keep giving signs that they might be the lovers of this edition after another video of their conversation emerged.

In the video, Bella and Sheggz were having a conversation about what their journey in the house will be like.

Sheggz shades Ozo during conversation with Bella. Credit: @sheggzolu @bellaokagbue

Source: Twitter

Sheggz passed a slight dig at a former BBNaija light-skin guy in a previous edition of the show. He said he wouldn't want to be like him because he was chasing another fair lady up and down in the house.

Many fans suggested that he was making reference to the Ozo and Nengi's adventure in biggie's house despite not mentioning their names.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In response to him, Bella insisted that he would have to work hard to get her:

"I don't even want to see you like that or want you to be like that, but for real to get me, you have to work for it go and ask about me I'm being so nice right now."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to their interesting conversation

Social media users have reacted differently to Sheggz and Bella's interesting conversation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Stellzsignature:

"I talk am say since sheggz Don dey follow follow Bella, hin sense Don dey reduce."

Zeechy.__:

"Something you shouldn’t say, cos now you’ve offended his stans that would’ve supported you! Goodluck fine boy."

A.m.a.k.a.a.h:

"But Wetin him want? E never even reach 5days for house you don dey find relationship."

Luminosdjfemzey:

"How dare you talk about Ozo? And I was liking this Sheggz oo, must u bring Ozo into your matter?"

My mum will allow me to marry a Yoruba man: Bella tells Sheggz

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that things got interesting between Sheggz and Bella as they sparked hilarious reactions online.

Sheggz and Bella got personal with the latter asking her some questions about marriage, and she gave him cool answers.

Bella, who is from Anambra state, maintained that her Igbo mother will allow her to marry a Yoruba man if he has money and they love each other.

Source: Legit.ng