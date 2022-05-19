Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show remains one of the fastest ways to break into the limelight in Nigeria

Many housemates from the TV reality show have broken into the Nigerian entertainment industry

While some chose to pursue careers in the movie industry, others focused on show business and the music industry

The likes of Laycon, Vee among others, are some of the popular housemates who are doing quite well for themselves in the music industry

The popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), since its inception in 2006, annually introduced new celebrities into the entertainment industry.

Thanks to the reality show, some of the housemates have been able to find a path for themselves.

In this article, we look at housemates in the Nigerian music industry with hit songs.

1. Laycon

He is one of the most popular BBNaija housemates in the music industry.

Laycon, who emerged winner of the BBNaija Lockdown edition, made it to the house with the focus of promoting his music career. Since leaving the house, the Icon President has dropped two albums dubbed Shall We Begin, and I Am LAycon.

2. Vee

Like Laycon, Vee is another housemate from the Lockdown edition who ventured into music.

Upon leaving the house, Vee released her debut EP, Young and Reckless, and it was well-received by her fans and followers. She also had a collaboration with Laycon.

3. Cross

He was one of the most popular housemates from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition as he was always everywhere during the show.

After leaving the house, Cross had the opportunity to work on Feeling Funky by popular singer Ajebutter22, and he did well on the song.

4. Niyi

Although he left the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye edition early, Niyi was able to cash in on the fame he got from the reality show.

After leaving the house, Niyi dropped a song dubbed Omo Oro, featuring DMW star Peruzzi and Yozzy.

5. Teddy A

Like Laycon, he was another housemate from the Double Wahala edition that saw BBNaija as an opportunity to promote his music career.

Teddy A now has an album titled Alpha Vol.1 and a single dubbed Down.

6. Efe

He won the See Gobe edition and was immensely loved among fans.

Upon leaving the BBNaija house, Efe Efe dropped a single dubbed Based On Logistics which was a popular slang. He also dropped Babaloke with Oritsefemi, Warri with Olamide, and he has three albums to his name.

7. Jon Ogah

Jon Ogah was a fake housemate from the BBNaija season 2 edition. However, he spent a few weeks in the house after which he was unveiled as a fake housemate.

Ogah, upon leaving the house, dropped a remix of his song, “Uncle Suru”, featuring Adekunle Gold and Simi, and it was a hit.

8. Whitemoney

He was the winner of the BBNiaja Shine Ya Eye edition and was known for his cooking skills in the house.

Whitemoney, upon leaving the house in 2021, dropped Selense. In May 2022, the reality star released a new song dubbed Na We We featuring Zoro.

BBNaija housemates join the show to promote their music career

The BBNaija platform proved over time to be a worthy one for Nigerians who are looking to become famous and have the attention of people all over Africa.

Many times, young Nigerians get on the show with claims that they are not after the prize money but the exposure it will give them.

Sometimes, these contestants already have things they are doing outside the house but desperately need a huge platform that will make them noticed and also kick start their fan base.

