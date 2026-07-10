Aminu Tambuwal has urged politicians to leave the APC for the ADC, saying only courageous leaders will make the move

The former Sokoto governor welcomed a former APC local government chairman into the ADC without conditions

Tambuwal accused the APC of intimidating potential defectors while describing the ADC as a growing political challenge

Former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has appealed to politicians to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Those willing to make the move, he said, must be courageous.

Aminu Tambuwal calls for more defections while welcoming a former APC chairman to the ADC. Photo: NigeriaStories

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Tambuwal spoke on Wednesday, July 10, while receiving the immediate past chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, into the ADC after he resigned from his position and dumped the APC.

According to him, politicians who genuinely want to serve the people rather than pursue personal interests should not let fear stop them from joining the opposition party.

"Anyone who believes that what he is doing is for the people and for the sake of God, not for personal gain, should have the courage to leave any political party and join the ADC," Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal accuses APC of intimidating defectors

As disclosed by Daily Trust, the former governor claimed the APC was putting pressure on politicians planning to join the ADC and was also trying to create divisions within the opposition party.

He said the ruling party now sees the ADC as its biggest political challenge.

Tambuwal also criticised President Bola Tinubu's administration over the country's security situation. He said many Nigerians had become disappointed with the APC because insecurity had continued.

He commended Kalenjeni for resigning from office and joining the ADC without demanding any conditions or rewards, saying the decision showed commitment to the party's ideals.

Former governor Aminu Tambuwal speaks after a former LG chairman dumped the APC for ADC. Photo: NigeriaStories

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Former PDP governorship candidate joins APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saidu Umar Ubandoma, the Peoples Democratic Party's 2023 governorship candidate in Sokoto state, defected to the All Progressives Congress during a reception hosted by Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko in Abuja.

Ubandoma said Governor Ahmed Aliyu's development projects and Wamakko's leadership influenced his decision to join the ruling party. He also praised the administration's performance in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Senator Wamakko described the defection as a major boost for the APC in Sokoto State and assured Ubandoma and his supporters of equal opportunities within the party.

Dickson ally defects from NDC to APC

Legit.ng previously disclosed that former Bayelsa political adviser Fyneman Wilson resigned from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and joined the All Progressives Congress, citing a lack of internal democracy in his former party.

Wilson said the NDC had become a one-man organisation with limited prospects for growth. His defection came amid reports of more party members leaving the NDC in Sagbama Local Government Area following a court ruling on the party.

The NDC dismissed claims that the defections reflected declining support, insisting it remained strong in Bayelsa State and continued to attract new members despite the recent political developments.

Source: Legit.ng