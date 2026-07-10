The United States maintains full entry bans on nationals from four West African countries as of 2026

Seven additional West African nations face partial visa restrictions, including Nigeria, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire

Travellers from fully banned countries cannot secure US visas, while those under partial restrictions face heightened scrutiny and added requirements

Eleven West African nations are currently subject to either full entry bans or partial visa restrictions imposed by the United States government in 2026, affecting millions of potential travellers across the region.

Nationals from four countries face outright entry suspensions, meaning they are largely unable to obtain visas to enter the United States. Those four countries are Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Sierra Leone.

US entry bans block citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Sierra Leone from obtaining visas. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries with full US entry bans

Citizens of Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Sierra Leone are among those most severely affected, with the bans effectively barring nationals of these countries from securing visas for entry into the United States under current policy.

Countries with partial visa restrictions

Seven other West African nations sit under a separate tier of partial restrictions. These are Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.

Travellers holding passports from these countries are not outright prohibited from applying for US visas, but they face considerably more demanding conditions than applicants from unrestricted nations. This includes heightened scrutiny during the application process, limitations on certain visa categories, and in some cases, additional financial requirements such as visa bonds before their applications can be processed.

For Nigerian travellers in particular, who already navigate one of the more competitive visa application processes globally, the partial restrictions add another layer of complexity to plans involving travel to the United States.

The distinction between a full ban and a partial restriction is significant in practical terms. Nationals from fully banned countries have little to no viable pathway to obtain a US entry visa under the existing policy framework, while those from partially restricted countries retain a route to travel, albeit a more burdensome one.

Legit.ng has previously reported on the impact of US immigration policy changes on Nigerian travellers and the broader wave of Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad amid current economic conditions.

Nigerian travellers face heightened scrutiny and complex requirements in the US visa process. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US releases updated list of 124 Nigerians to be deported

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has released an updated deportation list featuring 124 Nigerians amid President Donald Trump's immigration reforms. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), these individuals have been placed on what it calls its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

While the names and photos have been made public, the timeline for deportations and the specific offences remain undisclosed. The DHS explained that the deportations are part of ongoing immigration enforcement. Officials confirmed that those listed were convicted of serious crimes, but declined to provide details about the offences or when deportations would take place.

This lack of clarity means further updates are expected as the process unfolds. Relations between Nigeria and the United States under Donald Trump’s second term have been marked by tension, particularly around immigration and visa restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng