English referees Anthony Taylor and Michael Oliver might be blocked from handling the 2026 World Cup final

Oliver will be in charge of the match between Spain and Belgium in the quarter-final, but faces a potential conflict if England and Argentina both progress

English referees are barred from officiating Argentina matches due to a political issue that stretches back to 1982

English referee Michael Oliver has been appointed to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal between Spain and Belgium.

The experienced Premier League official remains one of the leading candidates to referee the World Cup final, but his hopes of receiving the prestigious appointment could be affected by a long-standing FIFA policy linked to the 1982 Falklands War.

English referee Michael Oliver will not officiate Argentina's match at the World Cup 2026 due to the Falklands War in 1982. Photo by: Joe Prior/Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Why English referees cannot officiate Argentina matches

According to FIFA regulations, English referees are not permitted to officiate matches involving Argentina, a restriction that dates back to the Falklands War, when Britain and Argentina fought over the disputed South Atlantic islands.

The policy is reciprocal, meaning Argentine referees are also barred from taking charge of England matches at FIFA competitions.

The regulation has become increasingly relevant during the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina are set to face Switzerland in the quarterfinals, while England will take on Norway for a place in the last four.

If both nations win and meet in the semifinals, Michael Oliver and any other English referee would automatically be ruled out of officiating the match, per The Mirror.

Likewise, should Argentina progress to the World Cup final, an English referee would be ineligible to take charge because of FIFA's long-standing neutrality policy.

If England reach the final instead, English officials would also be excluded, as FIFA does not appoint referees to matches involving their own national teams.

As a result, Oliver's chances of officiating the World Cup final will largely depend on how the knockout stage unfolds.

How much Omar Artan will be paid

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIFA has reportedly confirmed that Omar Artan will receive the full payment he would have earned had he officiated at the 2026 World Cup.

The world football governing body has agreed to pay his fee in full, although referees are typically informed of their final earnings only after the tournament concludes.

Source: Legit.ng