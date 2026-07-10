Benjamin Netanyahu says he is backing Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Israeli Prime Minister praised both Lionel Messi and Argentine President Javier Milei

Argentina face Switzerland in a crucial quarter-final clash on Saturday

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has revealed that he is supporting Argentina to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing both the team's quality and his close relationship with Argentine President Javier Milei.

Speaking on the Mojo Podcast, Netanyahu was asked which team he was following in the tournament. While the host immediately mentioned Lionel Messi, the Israeli leader first turned his attention to Milei.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks ahead of Israel's 2026 Remembrance Day. Photo by Marc SELLEM

Source: Getty Images

Netanyahu praises Argentina and Milei

Per Hindustan Times, Netanyahu described the Argentine president as a strong ally of Israel.

"Milei is a great friend of Israel."

He added that Milei had transformed Argentina's economy through free-market policies before acknowledging the country's football pedigree.

Netanyahu described Argentina as having a "very good team" and a "particularly experienced" player, an apparent reference to Messi, whom he recalled meeting during the forward's visit to Israel for an international match.

Watch the full video here:

His comments highlighted both his admiration for Argentina's football team and the close diplomatic ties between Israel and Milei's administration.

Argentina prepare for Switzerland test

According to Reuters, the defending world champions will face Switzerland in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final, renewing a rivalry that dates back to their Round of 16 meeting at the 2014 tournament.

Argentina advanced after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Egypt, with Messi leading the fightback.

"We suffered a lot again, but this is the World Cup. Every game is going like this. This group never gives up and keeps trying until the end," Messi said.

Bovi weighs in on Messi vs Ronaldo debate

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Bovi Ugboma reignited the Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate, joking that anyone who insists Ronaldo is a better footballer than Messi should not be trusted in business.

He also stressed that personal preference is different from judging football ability and people who cannot comprehend will have a problem handling serious issues outside football.

Source: Legit.ng