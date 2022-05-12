BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Niyi Lawal, was recently showed great love by his co-stars over his ill health

The reality star who is still recovering was visited by some of his fellow BBNaija housemates and they prayed for him

A video trended online of them speaking in tongues as they prayed for Niyi to get on his feet and walk while also helping him up

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Niyi Lawal, has been facing some challenges with his health and his co-stars made sure to show him love.

Some BBNaija stars paid a visit to Niyi and their interesting encounter was captured on his Instagram live.

Tega, Beatrice, Sammie and Yerins were some of the reality stars who visited Niyi. In videos making the rounds, they were seen playing around and having some fun.

BBN stars pray for their sick colleague Niyi to stand up and walk. Photos: @theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

Another video also trended online of them pretending to be pastors as they started speaking in tongues and praying hard for Niyi to get on his feet and walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

They however did not stop there, the BBN stars also gathered round their ailing co-star and tried to help him up on his feet.

After they were eventually able to drag him up, they all let out celebratory cheers before Niyi sat back down on the sofa.

See the trending video below:

Internet users react as BBN Shina Ya Eye stars pray for Niyi

Read what some Nigerians had to say about the trending video below:

Teha_tokitchen:

“He’s been strong but getting better.i just love dis set,ty have so much love.pple love vayulense....why rt didnt enjoy s show.its d first show without eviction and outside ty atill bound well not only with their set but with s set before rhem ❤️❤️❤️.”

Koko_myrnaj:

“Not the bottle of wine in the presence of the lord.”

Favournyke:

“Is this playing?”

Cupidclosetng:

“The most united set of housemates.”

Jacqmiracle:

“Get well soon Niyi..you are loved.. this too shall pass.”

Tammar.v:

“Awwwn these house mates are d best ever....I luv d unity .”

Serenity_oceanss:

“He shouldn't slump o, they should allow him heal a day at a time sha.”

Arinzesnr:

“Omo the need to record everything is dam*n worrying. Get well soon Man.”

Sharon_ashiekaa:

“The only housemates that didn't give us headache unlike my erica ,kiddway and the rest na so so headache everday .”

Mzzsholz:

“AwwwwI still feel like their set is the best set so far‍♀️no beef, no hate like the other sets even pere and whitemoney that we were expecting to beef each other after the show shocked everyone. God bless them ❤️.”

Interesting.

Whitemoney vows to bring home Grammy

Popular Nigerian reality star, Whitemoney, has continued to remind social media users that he is a musician.

Taking to his social media page, the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner shared a video of himself doing a music freestyle.

In the short clip, Whitemoney who appeared to be in his element noted that music is in his system and he also addressed his haters, saying that he does not blame them.

The BBNaija star then promised that one day, he will win the coveted Grammy award.

Source: Legit.ng