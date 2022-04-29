BBNaija season 3 star, Teddy A sparked hilarious reactions with a post he shared via his Instagram story

The reality star joked about the not-so-good reports of dogs having a fun time with some ladies and his post didn't sit well with social media users

Teddy A said his wife demanded that he buys her a dog and called on his fans to appeal to her, Nigerians have reacted to his post

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Double Wahala star, Teddy A cracked a joke at was way too much for people to admit that he was just catching cruise.

There were unpalatable trending reports that some ladies allowed dogs to have a fun time with them and Teddy A passed a slight joke about it.

Fans drag Teddy A about his dog post. Credit: @theadenibuyans

Source: Instagram

The reality star took to his Instagram page to cry out that his wife, Bambam requested that he buys her a dog pet

"Abeg my wife say make I buy her dog, make una help me beg her."

Nigerians slam Teddy A

Teddy A's post didn't sit well with many social media users who feel the issue shouldn't be trivialised like that and he needed to respect his wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Iam_igbinedionsammy:

"Now we joking with something that's this serious."

Optama:

"Insulting and insensitive, someone’s love for pet shouldn’t interfere with whatever silly trend is going on; that’s your wife man."

Boots.and.more:

"Sha know wetin una go dey use catch cruise because we go use an against una later."

Lizzyofblaze:

"Nawa o….So ladies can’t own dogs again?"

Raphael_olami:

"Sometimes are actually better left unsaid, especially on social media."

Source: Legit.ng