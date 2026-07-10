An X user posted a bold prediction on his official account, declaring the country that will win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The post quickly gained attention online as football fans argued over whether the team has what it takes to lift the trophy

Followers pushed back in the comments, with many backing Argentina and Norway over the chosen side

An X user has sparked heated debate online after boldly predicting that France will emerge as champions of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The user posted his forecast directly on his official X account, expressing full confidence in the French side's ability to go all the way in the tournament.

Man claims France will win World Cup. Photo credit: Leland Bobbe, Jordan Bank - FIFA, Richard Sellers/Allstar/ Getty Images. Depicted black man has no relationship with story.

Source: Getty Images

Man predicts winner of World Cup

The declaration posted via his official handle @ysuckme immediate gained attention from football fans who were quick to weigh in with their own opinions.

The post attracted a wave of responses, and not everyone was convinced.

The reactions showed just how divided football supporters are heading into the latter stages of the competition, with Argentina and Norway both drawing strong backing from those who disagree with the prediction.

Fans push back on France prediction

The post clearly struck a nerve with fans who have strong feelings about which nation deserves to lift the trophy.

Coded said:

"De play, I’m rooting for Norway instead."

Muhammed said:

"Argentina will take them down."

Bahamaz said:

"Smiles cos Argentina have nothing to play against France."

Babs added:

"Even if they don't, they are the best team in this tournament. Upsets can happen."

See the post below:

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada reached the quarter-final stage.

Switzerland was the last team to qualify after their penalty shootout victory over Colombia following a 0-0 draw.

Source: Legit.ng