The Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) week kicks off in Lagos with an interesting line up of events

The awards proper is scheduled to hold on May 14, 2022 but activities to make this year's edition another classy show have already kickstarted

Some Nollywood stars turned up in their numbers for Gala night and other events of the awards over the weekend, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the stars and how they turn up

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards hosted an opening night gala on Saturday, 7th May 2022, which officially kicked off the 8-day lineup of activities for the week.

This edition will be heralded by a series of events that will feature a celebration of fashion, technology, food, and African culture.

The Opening Night Gala started with a red carpet session at 5 pm which saw the likes of Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lala Akindoju with sponsors and organizers of the event in attendance.

Nigeria’s renowned media personality, IK Osakioduwa hosted the Opening Night Gala for the 8th time in the history of the AMVCA.

Event highlights included soul-stirring and soothing performances from Nigerian Idol’s 2022 Top four finalists: Jordan, Banty, Progress, and Zaron who stole the hearts of the guests.

Legit.ng captured how some favourite celebrities turn up for the event. check it out below:

1. Stan Nze

Actor Stan Nze appeared dashing in black attire and yellow hat to the AMVCA's runway show.

Fans rated his appearance as one of the best of the night.

Check it out below:

2. Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju rocked a beautiful blue gown to the opening ceremony and she appeared so simple and modest.

Her natural and beautiful looks wowed fans.

Check out her look below:

3. Eso Dike

Eso Dikeh got eyes rolling with his grand entrance.

The actor peng look was complimented by Buju and Pheel's Finesse playing in the background and fans can't stop talking about it.

Watch the video below

4. Elozonam

Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) housemate and actor, Elozonam who is also an AMVCA nominee, brought out the Yoruba demon in him with lovely attire.

Elozonam rocked blue traditional wear and fans loved it.

Check out his post below:

5. Uti Nwachukwu

Nollywood actor, Uti Nwachukwu looked stunning as he turned up for the AMVCA fashion show.

He also spent time with fans at the event and moments from the event emerged online.

Check it out below:

