Sadio Mane has ended his 14-year international career with Senegal

The former Liverpool star says he hopes to return to serve the national team in another role

Mane leaves as one of the most decorated players in Senegalese football history

Sadio Mane has announced his retirement from international football, ending a glittering 14-year journey with the Senegal national team following the Lions of Teranga's heartbreaking exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old captain confirmed his decision in an emotional statement published by Senegalese outlet Le Quotidien, just days after Senegal surrendered a two-goal lead before losing 3-2 to Belgium after extra time in the Round of 16.

Sadio Mane holds the AFCON trophy after winning the 2021 final against Egypt in Cameroon. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Source: Getty Images

Mane bows out as one of the greatest footballers to wear the green, yellow and red shirt, having made 130 appearances and scored 54 goals for his country.

Mane bids emotional farewell

In his farewell message reported by Le Quotidien, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich winger reflected on his years of representing Senegal, thanking supporters for standing by him throughout his career.

"Know that I sacrificed everything for this flag. I gave the best of myself and I always fought fiercely for our homeland."

The two-time African Footballer of the Year also acknowledged the role supporters played in his success.

"Your constant support has been the engine of my success."

While confirming the end of his playing days with the national team, Mane revealed he hopes to continue contributing to Senegalese football in a different capacity.

"Tomorrow, it is with pleasure that I will put my experience at the service of the nation, whether within a technical staff, on a coaching bench or in the governing bodies."

A legendary chapter closes

According to Transfermarkt, Mane leaves behind a remarkable legacy that includes lifting the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations title, finishing as an AFCON runner-up twice and winning the tournament's Best Player award on two occasions.

He was also crowned African Footballer of the Year twice and inspired Senegal through several memorable international campaigns.

His retirement comes at a time when Senegal are expected to begin rebuilding with a younger generation following their painful World Cup exit.

CAF reacts after World Cup heartbreak

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) paid tribute to Senegal after their dramatic elimination from the World Cup.

CAF noted that the Teranga Lions looked set for the quarter-finals after opening a two-goal lead against Belgium but ultimately ran out of energy and composure in the closing stages, allowing the Europeans to mount a stunning comeback and end Senegal's campaign.

Source: Legit.ng