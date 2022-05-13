BBNaija season 6 star, Whitemoney is facing serious backlash from social media users over his newly released music

The reality star turned musician dropped his latest single Na We We featuring Zoro and people in the online community did not receive it well

Most of the fans who have listened to the song urged Whitemoney to consider choosing another career path that is not music as they heavily bashed him

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney is not getting the massive fan love he got while in Biggie's house, they seem to be calling him out over his newly chosen career path.

The reality star who had initially promised that he will win the Grammys got fans less satisfied with his new single with indigenous rapper, Zoro, titled Na We We.

Fans criticise Whitemoney's new song. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney decided to release the new music on a day other stars like Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, and Zinolesky are releasing theirs and many fans did not commend his effort.

He is currently trending on Twitter with fans heavily criticising his new song and advising him to consider dropping his music career for something else.

Check some of the things they said about his new song below:

Nigerians criticise Whitemoney's music

Social media users have heavily lampooned the reality star over his new music title Na We We.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oloyedey4u:

"If police no arrest WhiteMoney this morning, I'm starting my music career. What is hell is Holla x 151?"

Ola_Jr7:

"Stop playing ur songs to ur friends to know if you did well, they will never criticise ur work. Bc I'm so sure Whitemoney played this Na We We to his friends and they all concurred it makes sense. Make God no gree am finish that money for music."

AyomideLoye:

"The story of Whitemoney makes me truly believe that producers just wanna collect your money they don’t tell the truth to guys that just wanna waste their money."

Misstaiwo:

"Whitemoney please don't do this again, this should be the last and the last time."

IamDannyben:

"Whitemoney suppose be comedian."

Uche Maduagwu advises Whitemoney to drop music career

Controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu dished out a piece of advice for Whitemoney about his music career.

The actor advised him that because Laycon made it in music is not a guarantee that he would as well and should rather focus his energy on something else.

Uche also warned him against ladies who are asking him out and Nigerians reacted differently to the actor's advice to the reality star.

