BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Niyi Lawal’s wife, Bella Barr, has turned a new age on January 11, 2022

To celebrate her, Niyi shared a sweet note to his wife accompanied by a series of her beautiful photos

According to Niyi, Bella is a rare gem and he thanked her for the love and support she has shown him

BBNaija 2021 star, Niyi Lawal, has taken to social media to celebrate his oyinbo wife, Bella Barr, on her birthday.

Bella turned a new age on January 11 and Niyi made sure the big day did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to his social media page, the reality show star shared a series of lovely photos of his wife as well as a video.

BBNaija's Niyi Lawal celebrates wife on birthday. Photos: @theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the BBNaija star accompanied the photos and videos with a sweet and heartfelt note to the mother of his son.

According to Niyi, Bella is truly a rare gem. He also prayed for her new age to bring blessings and for her heart desires to be granted.

The BBN star then thanked his wife for the love and support she has shown him.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife . My mami, may this new age bring more blessings and may all your heart desires be granted.

"You are truly a rare gem. Thank you for the love and support you have always shown me. I love you and I celebrate you today. Happy birthday.”

See his post below:

Social media users react

Officialsaskay:

“Awww happy birthday our wife.”

Libra_king:

“Birthday Blessings to my Oga's wifeMy one and only God When .”

Siruti:

“Happy birthday to our iyawo❤️❤️.”

Holuhbee:

“Happy birthday wifey! God will grant her long life and prosperity .”

Mini_papaya:

“Happy birthday to her .”

Beatriceofficial_:

“Happy Birthday .”

Emmanuelumohjr_:

“Happy birthday.”

BBNaija tested by marriage - Niyi Lawal admits

Former BBNaija housemate, Niyi stated that the popular reality TV show put his marriage to the test.

Niyi, who was the second housemate to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye show, revealed that being part of BBNaija didn’t only assess his marriage, but also the relationship he has with his wife.

In an interview with Legit.ng where he made this known, the 33-year-old said he might not have been part of BBNaija if his wife had ruled it out for him.

