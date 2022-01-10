Popular Nigerian music producer, Spellz, has acquired an impressive mansion in Lekki area of Lagos state

The celebrity producer’s good news was shared by a colleague on social media who wanted his achievement to be celebrated

A video was also posted of Spellz’s mansion and many fans were in awe of its sophistication and beauty

Top Nigerian music producer, Spellz, is now the proud new owner of a very impressive mansion in Lekki, Lagos.

The good news was posted online by media personality, Layole Oyatogun, as she praised Spellz and his wife, Dije, for their hard work and its reward that they like to keep on a low key.

Music producer Spellz new home leave many fans in awe of its class and sophistication. Photos: @spellzjamin, @layoleoyatogun

Source: Instagram

According to Layole, their new home is nothing short of an architectural masterpiece and they need to be celebrated for it.

Part of her note reads:

“I love how you guys are humble and quiet about your achievements but I must loud this one.”

Layole also posted a video showing the grand and classy interior of the music producer’s new home and fans were left in awe as they gushed over the beautiful edifice.

See the video below:

Nigerians congratulate Spellz and wife

Bossladydash:

“This is just “Woooooow”.”

Omawumio:

“Wow a real masterpiece! Congrats to them.”

Nonnistics_:

“Congratulations Deja!!!!!!!! Oh! You’re one heck of a woman!!! Dogged, quiet, goal getter!!!! Congratulations Sis! This is truly beautiful, a masterpiece!!!”

l.tobiloba

“It’s the restroom for me, so nice I can literally spend 45mins in there pooping while reading an article. Congratulations to them.”

Sharonenemchukwu:

“ houses dey abeg, congratulations to them.”

Zee__03:

“Mad and mature interior no be all those plenty gold chairs all stuffed in one room.”

_Glasses.republic_:

“The interior choke .”

Nice one.

