Niyi, who was the second housemate to be evicted from the Shine Ya Eye show, revealed that being part of BBNaija didn’t only assess his marriage, but also the relationship he has with his wife.

Niyi said his wife was very supportive. Photo Credit: @niyi_bbnaija @theniyilawal

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng where he made this known, the 33-year-old said he might not have been part of BBNaija if his wife had ruled it out for him.

His words:

“Coming to BBNaija was a test for my marriage and the relationship I have with my wife. We were able to see the bright side instead of the negative side. I asked my wife what she thought about me being on the show at the time I was thinking about it, and she really didn’t know anything about BBNaija. I explained everything about the show to her, and was like if it’s something you can do, why not go for it? I told her it’s a little bit toxic and what people’s perception about the show is, but she didn’t have a problem with me going due to the confidence she has in me. So, it was all positive. We came from a place where we respect each other, irrespective of how it is.”

When asked how he conceived the idea of auditioning for BBNaija, Niyi said it started with his sister whom he claimed was based in Nigeria.

“The whole BBNaija thing started with my sister. She was based in Nigeria and just considering how my wife and I have done well on Tiktok, it occurred to her that I could audition for BBNaija. When she asked me about giving it a try, I was reluctant about it, until other people started challenging me to consider it. I eventually got convinced that I could do it, and I shared the idea with my wife. Interestingly, she encouraged me to go for it,” Niyi added.

Watch the full interview below:

Niyi predicts Whitemoney as the winner of BBNaija's Shine Ya Eye show

For Niyi, Whitemoney would win the N90 million grand prize of the BBNaija's ongoing season six season.

Niyi was not the only evicted housemate to make this prediction. Beatrice and Yerins also didn't think otherwise.

Niyi was the second Shine Ya Eye housemate to be evicted.

Source: Legit