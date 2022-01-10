Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s brother Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem’s daughter, Maya, recently turned a new age

The birthday girl clocked one on January 10, 2022, and they marked the occasion in a special way on social media

Adewale Adeleke posted series of adorable birthday photos of his baby girl and accompanied them with a heartwarming note

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke and his wife, Ekanem’s daughter, Maya, has clocked one.

The cute little baby girl turned one on January 10, 2022, and her parents made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to their individual Instagram pages, Adewale and Ekanem posted series of adorable birthday photos of Maya to the joy of fans.

Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke celebrates daughter as she turns 1. Photos: @chairmanhkn, @kani41

Source: Instagram

In the snaps, Maya wore a cute little shimmery pink dress and she posed before an array of beautiful baby pink balloons.

The birthday girl looked very excited and in one of the photos showed her beautiful smile.

Adewale and Ekanem accompanied the birthday photos with a caption that reads:

“Happy 1st birthday to our daughter Maya. We Thank God for blessing us on this special day with you. This will be the first of many special birthdays we get to celebrate your life. We Love you princess.”

See photos below:

Fans and celebs celebrate with Maya at 1

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from celebs and fans who congratulated Maya on her new age below:

Lolaomotayo_okoye:

“❤️❤️❤️ awwww.”

Taniaomotayo:

“Happy birthday princess ❤️.”

Symply_tacha:

“The cutest.”

Laplubelle:

“ so precious.”

Dadaboyehiz:

“Happy Birthday❤️.”

Iamdencia:

“She’s a beauty Happy birthday .”

Thefaithjohnson:

“Super cute happy birthday princess.”

Eviapeters:

“Happy Birthday adorable! As you celebrate today, I pray that you will grow from strength to strength, God will grant you wisdom, knowledge, understanding, good health, long life and prosperity, may you be a city set upon the hill that cannot be hidden, may He cause His face to shine upon you and give you peace all the days of your beautiful long life in Jesus name. Love you baby, stay safe and remain blessed with all the wonderful blessings of life..”

Nice one.

