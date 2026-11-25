Toyin Abraham Mourns Pete Edochie After Veteran Actor Dies at 79
- Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham paid tribute to Pete Edochie following the veteran actor's death at 79
- Pete Edochie was part of the cast of Abraham's upcoming film Bestie, scheduled to open in cinemas on December 16, 2026
- Edochie's son Leo announced his father's passing in a family statement shared on Instagram
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Toyin Abraham has broken her silence on the death of Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated figures, who passed away at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.
The late actor's son, Leo Pete Edochie, confirmed the news in a family statement posted to Instagram. According to the announcement, Edochie died in Enugu in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
Abraham, visibly grief-stricken, took to her Instagram Story to share a simple but emotional farewell: "Papa 😢."
Edochie in Abraham's Upcoming Film Bestie
The tribute carries added weight given that Edochie was part of the cast of Abraham's forthcoming film Bestie, where he was set to portray a character named Papa Ngozi.
The film, which also stars Sola Sobowale as Mama Ngozi, Maurice Sam, and comedian-musician Reminisce as Kazeem, is due to open in cinemas on December 16, 2026.
It remains unclear at this point whether Edochie's passing will have any impact on the film's release date or its final cut.
Fans and Followers React to Pete Edochie's Death
News of Edochie's death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans from across Africa celebrating his legacy. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:
@Holyghost_baby wrote:
"Oh no!!!! 💔💔💔💔 Ebubedike!!!! And I just watched an old movie of his oo"
@KevMaster_ commented:
"True legend in Nollywood and for Africa. Sad. Rest in peace"
@DrMutungaEA shared:
"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I'm sure everyone knows him, especially in Africa. He kept ua glued to the screens with his good acting skills. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends."
Joke Silva reacts as Pete Edochie joins late husband Olu Jacobs, remembers late actor's playful side
@segawa_brian1 wrote:
"When a great tree falls, the birds of the forest scatter. Rest well, Legend"
@mcdelyt said:
"Fare thee well sir! 🕊🕊🕊🥹"
Pete Edochie's Remarks on the Late Olu Jacobs
Legit.ng reported on the veteran actor Pete Edochie’s candid reflections on death and his final meeting with fellow Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs.
In one resurfaced video, Edochie recalled Jacobs weeping as he said, “Pete, our mates are gone”, words that now carry a deeper weight after both actors’ deaths.
Source: Legit.ng
Ismaila Yinusa (Head of Entertainment Desk) Ismaila Yinusa is a seasoned writer, editor, and brand influencer with about ten years of experience in the media landscape. As the Head of Desk, Entertainment at LEGIT.ng, he drives quality content strategy and editorial innovation, fostering creativity and excellence across the newsroom. Yinusa plays a key role in enhancing team performance and mentoring emerging professionals, combining insight, storytelling, and audience-driven content to shape impactful entertainment journalism. Contact: ismaila.yinusa@corp.legit.ng