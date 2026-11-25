Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham paid tribute to Pete Edochie following the veteran actor's death at 79

Pete Edochie was part of the cast of Abraham's upcoming film Bestie, scheduled to open in cinemas on December 16, 2026

Edochie's son Leo announced his father's passing in a family statement shared on Instagram

Toyin Abraham has broken her silence on the death of Pete Edochie, one of Nollywood's most celebrated figures, who passed away at the age of 79 following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

The late actor's son, Leo Pete Edochie, confirmed the news in a family statement posted to Instagram. According to the announcement, Edochie died in Enugu in the early hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Pete Edochie’s death: Toyin Abraham shares emotional tribute. Credit: Toyin_abraham, Peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Abraham, visibly grief-stricken, took to her Instagram Story to share a simple but emotional farewell: "Papa 😢."

Edochie in Abraham's Upcoming Film Bestie

The tribute carries added weight given that Edochie was part of the cast of Abraham's forthcoming film Bestie, where he was set to portray a character named Papa Ngozi.

The film, which also stars Sola Sobowale as Mama Ngozi, Maurice Sam, and comedian-musician Reminisce as Kazeem, is due to open in cinemas on December 16, 2026.

It remains unclear at this point whether Edochie's passing will have any impact on the film's release date or its final cut.

Toyin Abraham mourns Pete Edochie as fans celebrate Nollywood legend. Credit: Peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Fans and Followers React to Pete Edochie's Death

News of Edochie's death prompted an outpouring of grief across social media, with fans from across Africa celebrating his legacy. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Holyghost_baby wrote:

"Oh no!!!! 💔💔💔💔 Ebubedike!!!! And I just watched an old movie of his oo"

@KevMaster_ commented:

"True legend in Nollywood and for Africa. Sad. Rest in peace"

@DrMutungaEA shared:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace. I'm sure everyone knows him, especially in Africa. He kept ua glued to the screens with his good acting skills. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends."

@segawa_brian1 wrote:

"When a great tree falls, the birds of the forest scatter. Rest well, Legend"

@mcdelyt said:

"Fare thee well sir! 🕊🕊🕊🥹"

Pete Edochie's Remarks on the Late Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng reported on the veteran actor Pete Edochie’s candid reflections on death and his final meeting with fellow Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs.

In one resurfaced video, Edochie recalled Jacobs weeping as he said, “Pete, our mates are gone”, words that now carry a deeper weight after both actors’ deaths.

Source: Legit.ng