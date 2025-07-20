Ajala Jalingo has reacted to the ongoing feud between Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo, which recently escalated

The two actresses have been at loggerheads for a couple of years and have continued to exchange words on social media

Fans took sides after hearing Jalingo's comments and shared what Lizzy was capable of doing

Veteran Nollywood actor Ajala Jalingo has shared how he once tried to mediate the long-standing feud between actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin.

The two actresses have been at each other's throats for years, with their differences even taken to court.

Ajala Jalingo sends warning to upcoming actresses over Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin's feud. Photo credit@ajala_jalingo/@iyboohofespris/@lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

At one point, court documents were reportedly pasted on Lizzy Anjorin’s gate after she allegedly ignored a court injunction.

In a recent interview, Jalingo revealed that over 15 years ago, when the case was first brought to his attention during his tenure as ANTP president, he summoned both actresses and listened to their grievances.

He attempted to resolve the conflict and advised them to sheath their swords. However, many years later, he was surprised to learn that the rift had reignited.

Jalingo reveals why Lizzy, Iyabo are fighting

Commenting on the root of the problem, Jalingo described their actions as a reflection of “the madness on their heads.”

He noted that the industry has seen an influx of individuals and suggested that it was high time certain people had their “brains checked.”

Iyabo Ojo's fans send message to Lizzy Anjorin. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

He added that the actresses had dabbled in matters their forebears never engaged in. According to him, both Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo lack what they believe they possess, which is why they continuously clash on social media.

Jalingo’s advice to upcoming actors

Offering a word of advice to aspiring actors, Jalingo cautioned against chasing clout.

He encouraged newcomers to always remember their family backgrounds and not to run faster than their shadows, assuring them that God would fulfil His purpose in His own time.

Just days ago, Lizzy Anjorin reignited the feud by taking a swipe at Iyabo Ojo, criticising her for associating with Seyi Tinubu.

Lizzy Anjorin accused Iyabo of being driven solely by money and hurled a number of unflattering labels at her colleague.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ajala Jalingo's utterance

Netizens reacted after seeing what the veteran actor said about Lizzy Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo. Here are comments below:

@smooth.vib shared:

"Him no kuku support any of them but I trust that werey lizzy she go don Dey set ring light by now."

@tawakkalt_alabi wrote:

"If Lizzy Anjorin set ring light for him, believe me and you I wl totally agreed dat werey ni Iya lizzy."

@yetundeayanbeku1 said:

"He was referring to both of dem, u pple should not cause confusion at d comment section."

@_callmenursemary commented:

"Uncle Ajala Jalingo sir, Lizard is setting ringlight sir."

@oluwatope__best reacted:

"Wahala he said they should test their br.ain before accepting them."

@iambukkygold_ibrahim stated:

"Lizzy go on ring light for you again."

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng