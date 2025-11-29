Nollywood guild ANTP has debunked viral rumours about actor Lere Paimo as it cleared the air.

In the early hours of Saturday, November 29, rumours emerged on social media that the veteran had passed away

ANTP shared the message it received from the actor's wife, bringing relief to fans and well-wishers

Veteran Nollywood actor and cultural icon, Lere Paimo, known as Eda Onileola, was rumoured to have passed away at the age of 86.

The rumours about the actor's death emerged on social media on Saturday, November 29, sparking reactions.

Just hours after the report went viral, the Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) described the news as false, confirming Chief Paimo was alive.

ANTP, in a statement signed by its national PRO, Prince Adejonwo Oluwafemi Femson, urged the public to always verify news before circulating.

He wrote:

"We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere Osun Paimo (MFR) are FALSE. We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola's wife that he is alive and in good health. Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals. Chief Olalere Osun Paimo (MFR), Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP), is alive and well. We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation. Thank you."

ANTP's social media post debunking Lere Paimo's death is below:

What netizens said about Lere Paimo

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below.

Asmotech Asmotech said:

"I heard from radio that baba was dead why people are not confirmed before they proclaimed his death there is big problem in this country ooooo."

Akanni Eko said:

"Ok, all is well, may baba be well an good health."

Oluwatosin Ogunbiyi commented:

"Meaning he will leave long."

Adedamola Tobiloba Jordan commented:

"Have been seeing the post flying around.thank God have never write RIP too."

Fisayo Oyekanmi commented:

"Not when we read about his death on a trusted platform. So happy the thespian is still alive. Good health to you, baba!"

Olanrewaju Oyewole said:

"Were you not supposed to find out before initially posting about his demise. News house too doing copy and paste."

Samson Adewale Olumorin commented:

"Nothing spreads faster than bad news. God go help us for this country."

Fatogun Toyin said:

"We should very careful about what we be posting sometimes? Because I saw the post Earley this morning' baba you will leave longer by the grace of God."

Abduljeleel Olayinka Akinola commneted:

"Long life Sir i don't know why peoples are giving Fake news."

Murtadoh Abiodun Salisu

"Why are they just coming out now to debunk the news, after several months of declaring the man die?"

