TAMPAN president, Mr Latin, issued a memorandum directing all state governors and executives to hold a special prayer session at their next meeting

The directive came after the death of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, who passed away on August 23, 2026, after battling stage 4 cancer

Ogogo's passing marked yet another loss for Yoruba Nollywood, which has mourned several veteran actors in 2026

Nollywood actor and TAMPAN president, Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, has issued a formal memorandum to all Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) state governors and executives, ordering a special prayer session to be incorporated into their next state meetings.

The directive, posted on Mr Latin's Instagram page on August 26, 2026, came days after the death of beloved Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, widely known as Ogogo, who passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, following a battle with stage 4 cancer.

Mr Latin directs TAMPAN state governors and executives to hold special prayer sessions after Ogogo’s death. Photo: mrlatin1510/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

In the memorandum, Mr Latin instructed that the prayer session should centre on seeking God's face, the forgiveness of sins, and divine protection for living members, as well as peaceful rest for those who had departed.

He wrote:

"Following the recent passing of our beloved colleague, Ogogo, all State Chapters are hereby directed to include a special prayer session in their next State Meeting. The prayer should focus on seeking God's face, forgiveness of our sins, His protection over the living, and preservation of our members from death, sickness and destruction. We should also pray for the forgiveness and peaceful repose of our departed colleagues."

Mr Latin signed off the memo as "Amusan Bolaji Latin, JP, Global President, TAMPAN."

Yoruba Nollywood bids farewell to Ogogo

Ogogo was laid to rest on Monday, August 24, 2026, with an outpouring of grief from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Among those who attended were Yinka Quadri, Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Ireti Osaiyemi, Femi Adebayo, Fausat Balogun (Madam Saje), Faithia Williams, Saidi Balogun, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Abbey Lane, Bisi Ibidapo, Segun Ogungbe, Jigan Babaoja, Mama No Network, and Fali Werepe, among many others.

Mr Latin orders TAMPAN state chapters to include special prayer sessions at their next meetings. Photo: mrlatin1510/ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

A painful year for Yoruba Nollywood

Ogogo's death added to a long and heartbreaking list of losses the industry has endured in 2026.

Just a week before Taiwo Hassan Ogogo died, veteran actor Elegbeje Ado had also died following a brief illness.

In June, the industry mourned Kola Oyewo, who died at the age of 80. That same month, Adeshina Okiki lost his life in a fatal road accident and was buried in his hometown of Okeho, Oyo State, in accordance with Muslim rites.

Earlier in February, Yoruba Nollywood lost Aunty Ajara after a prolonged illness. Her death followed closely on the heels of Allwell Ademola's passing, who had suffered a fatal heart attack at her residence and died in December 2025.

Notable figures including Mr Latin, Faithia Williams, Damola Olatunji, and Bidemi Kosoko were among the first to publicly mourn her loss.

Read Mr Latin's post giving orders to TAMPAN governors and executives below:

Pasuma mourns Ogogo, shares emotional tribute

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fuji musician Pasuma mourned Ogogo in an emotional tribute, describing him as his dear elder brother and saying the loss left him shattered.

He prayed for Allah to grant the late actor Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family, adding that Yoruba cinema would never be the same without him.

Source: Legit.ng