A video of veteran Nollywood actors Adewale Elesho and Remi Shatta Bey receiving medical care surfaced online on Monday, September 7, 2026

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bukky Fagbuyi organised the medical trip, describing it as a rare and meaningful experience

The initiative is connected to Fagbuyi's upcoming movie Ayewo, which is powered by Holistic Healthcare Foundation

A video showing two beloved Yoruba Nollywood veterans, Adewale Elesho and Remi Shatta Bey, at a medical facility has stirred warm reactions online after actress and filmmaker Bukky Fagbuyi shared footage of their medical visit on her Instagram page.

Fagbuyi posted the clip on Monday, 7 September 2026, describing her time accompanying the two actors as "a great experience and a rare opportunity." She referred to them affectionately as Baba Elesho and Uncle Rammy Shittabay, making clear the personal significance of the gesture.

Reactions as Bukky Fagbuyi takes veteran actors Adewale Elesho and Remi Shatta Bey on medical journey. Photo credit@iamadewaleelscho/@remishittaby

Source: Instagram

Public concern sparked at Ogogo burial

The outing follows weeks of growing concern among fans and industry observers. During the burial of fellow veteran actor Taiwo Hassan earlier this year, Elesho and Shatta Bey were spotted in attendance, and their appearance drew immediate attention online. Many onlookers urged Nollywood stakeholders to step in and ensure the two actors received proper care and support.

Adewale Elesho seen at a medical facility after a viral, worrisome video. Photo credit@iamelesho

Source: Instagram

Fagbuyi appears to have answered that call directly. Beyond the personal motivation, she confirmed that the medical journey also serves as groundwork for her upcoming film, Ayewo, a project she wrote, produced, and directed, fully supported by Holistic Healthcare Foundation.

Here is the Instagram video of the two veteran actors at the hospital below:

Fans celebrate Bukky Fagbuyi's gesture

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues who praised Fagbuyi for taking action where others had only spoken.

@olaitan_luxury wrote:

"Me I love this move, may the almighty strengthen you sis"

@16_collectionsbyfola commented:

"Welcome mama, we met at Clinix that day."

@bunmi_nelson said:

" Weldone darling, I'm very proud of you Bukky, way to go"

Adewale Elesho attends prayer for Ogogo

Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Adewale Elesho attended a prayer session organised by his Nollywood colleagues for ailing actor Ogogo, as members of the industry rallied around their colleague.

However, fans and other observers who watched footage from the gathering were drawn to a visible growth near Elesho’s right eye. The development sparked concern online, with several people commenting on the actor’s appearance.

Some observers noted that the growth appeared noticeably larger than it was the last time Adewale Elesho was seen on a movie set, prompting renewed concern and questions from fans about his well-being.

Source: Legit.ng