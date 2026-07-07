A brand influencer was shot dead while driving with a group of people in her green SUV

The SUV was carrying three people when another vehicle reportedly followed them. During the incident, the brand influencer was fatally shot

Her death has sparked speculation among fans, with many sharing theories about what they believe may have happened before the tragic incident

The entertainment industry has been hit by another tragic loss following the death of Brianna Johnson, better known on social media as DreamDollBri.

The 21-year-old brand influencer had attended a party in Miramar and was leaving with two other people when another vehicle allegedly began following them.

Reactions as popular lnfluencer Brianna Johnson is shot dead in Lamborghini Urus. Photo credit@dreamdolbri

Source: Instagram

According to reports, DreamDollBri was traveling in a lime-green Lamborghini Urus when a white sedan pulled up beside the SUV and opened fire.

It was reported that all three occupants of the SUV sustained gunshot injuries. However, DreamDollBri was the only one who died after they were rushed to the hospital.

Neighbours attempted to rescue DreamDollBri

According to multiple reports, the SUV carrying the brand influencer crashed into a stop sign after the shooting. Residents initially thought they had heard fireworks, but rushed outside and discovered it was the aftermath of a shooting.

All three injured occupants were taken to a nearby hospital, but DreamDollBri was pronounced dead.

Fans mourn as popular influencer Brianna Johnson is shot dead in Lamborghini Urus. Photo credit@dremaDollBri

Source: Instagram

Police reportedly believe the SUV may have been deliberately targeted. An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for the attack.

Fans speculate about DreamDollBri's death

Reacting to the tragic news, many fans expressed concern over the increasing number of young lives lost to violence.

Some speculated that the brand influencer may have unknowingly become involved in a situation that led to the attack. Others suggested that she may not have been the intended target but was instead an unfortunate victim because she was traveling in the same SUV as the people the attackers were allegedly after.

The incident comes just a few weeks after singer Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, was reportedly stabbed by unknown assailants.

Here is the Instagram post about the tragic killing of DreamDollBri after she left a party:

What fans said about DreamDollBri

Here are some of the comments below:

@debby_doo reacted:

"Prayers for her family! This needs to stop!! All the jealousy! This is just a baby! I hope they catch who did this cowardly act! RIP pretty girl."

@iamtytyworld shared:

"Sad an unfortunate situation let’s keep them family in our prayers."

@____cretia_x stated:

"She done pissed the wrong gang and you ain’t hear this from me."

@ishnicolee__ said:

"Sounds like the people she was riding with was supposed to get it not her."

@butterflyeli1234 wrote:

"Conclusion : choose your friends wisely."

@lynne_3000 commented:

" Condolences to her family and may God give her justice in Jesus Name Amen."

Cause of Daveigh Chase's death surfaces

Legit.ng had reported that what led to the death of former child actress Daveigh Chase has been revealed, as fans continue to mourn her untimely death at 35.

The actress had passed away a few days before the end of June, and an investigation into her unexpected death reportedly took place before the official cause was announced. Many were taken aback after seeing what led to her death, as they asked questions and speculated about the movie industry.

Source: Legit.ng