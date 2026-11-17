Actor-turned-politician Rotimi Makinde weighed in on the controversy surrounding late Gbenga Adeboye's widow, Lara Adeboye

Makinde defended Femi Adeboye's character while expressing disappointment over Lara's decision to publicly discuss dating Lukman Ajuwon

The politician revealed details about Gbenga Adeboye's generosity, noting the late icon helped people build houses yet never slept in one himself

Actor and politician Rotimi Makinde has spoken out on the ongoing controversy surrounding Lara Adeboye, widow of the late Nollywood icon Gbenga Adeboye.

In an interview with Kasnatysugar published on YouTube on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, Makinde shared his personal perspective on the dispute that has gripped the entertainment community.

Rotimi Makinde has opened up about his relationship with his late Gbenga Adeboye and his family. Photo credit@lareadeboye/@honrotimimakinde

Source: Instagram

Makinde described Gbenga Adeboye as an elder brother figure, explaining that his closeness to the family came through Femi Adeboye, Gbenga's younger brother, with whom he once shared a room for an extended period.

He revealed that he had at one point handed his bank card to Femi, despite the account holding a significant sum, and that Femi never touched a kobo of it. Based on this, the politician said he found it hard to believe Femi would forcibly take over Lara's home after her husband's passing, as had been alleged.

Makinde slams Lara over Lukman Ajuwon Comments

While Makinde was measured in defending the Adeboye family, he was notably critical of Lara herself. He expressed deep disappointment over her choice to publicly confirm rumours of her relationship with Lukman Ajuwon, saying the admission moved him to tears.

In his view, what had circulated as mere gossip became fact the moment she spoke about it on camera, and she should have kept that aspect of her life private.

Rotimi Makinde shares how late Gbenge Adeboye almost crashed his marriage with his jokes. Photo credit@honrotimimakinde

Source: Instagram

He also took issue with the way she praised Ajuwon during the interview. Makinde recounted how he had played a role in ensuring Gbenga received a dignified burial, including approaching the Lagos State governor on the family's behalf, suggesting that the eulogy felt misplaced given the circumstances surrounding the widow's public statements.

Gbenga Adeboye's legacy and generosity

Makinde also paid tribute to the late actor's generous spirit, describing how Gbenga gave out cars and contributed to building homes for others around him, yet never lived in the house he himself built before his death. He said these revelations, combined with admissions made in various family interviews, were evidence that "Abefe's spirit is fighting" to have the truth told.

Here is the YouTube video of Rotimi Makinde's interview:

Fans react to the actor's interview

@AderonkeDebbie wrote:

"I miss Hon. Rotimi Makinde on the screen, a very calm man who's good at his craft. Good to see him again."

@olabodeolajuwon4318 commented:

"Lara doesn't love Gbenga it's only Gbenga that loved her."

@TaofeekOlawale-s7k said:

"I like this interview because it was conducted maturely and without hating anyone."

@qubbieimaginations2866 shared:

"Kudos to honourable Makinde, he is a man of wisdom, may God continue to bless him richly."

@ololadebotu4177 wrote:

"Respect to this Honourable!! O ni soro tan. May God bless you and your home. Olorun a fun yin se o! 'Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.'"

@lateeftiamiyu8230 added:

"Kudos to the Interviewee, This is well balanced interview. Honorable Rotimi has always being a man with impeccable character who has never being Economical with the Truth."

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee. In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Source: Legit.ng