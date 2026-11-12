Yinka TNT alleged that the late singer Toluwanisings paid £16,000 for cousin Taye's three-year university course abroad

She also claimed Taye collected an additional N6 million from Lanre Alewilese and friends, with a refund promised by 22nd November

Yinka TNT warned that she would take action if Taye fails to return the money by the agreed date

Music industry figure Yinka TNT has broken her silence on the financial burden the late singer Toluwanisings reportedly carried for his cousin Taye, who is currently schooling abroad.

In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Yinka TNT alleged that Toluwanisings paid £16,000 to cover the cost of a three-year course Taye enrolled in at a foreign university.

Yinka TNT lists all the thinsg that Taye's family allegedly demanded from Toluwanisings while he was alive. Photo credit@yinkatnt/@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

She added that Taye later collected an extra £6,500 from the late singer's friends, including Lanre Alewilese, bringing the total contributions from that circle to N6 million.

What Yinka TNT said about Taye's Choices

According to Yinka TNT, Taye was already a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Nigeria before he travelled abroad, and those around him advised him to pursue a one-year master's programme.

Instead, Taye chose to start a fresh undergraduate programme in an AI-related course, a decision she described as needlessly costly given that his parents are not in a position to fund his education.

More details about Toluwanisings's family drama continue to surface after the singer was buried. Photo credit@toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

She pointed out that despite the significant sums Toluwanisings was channeling towards Taye's education, the late singer still managed to purchase a car, while Taye's parents were simultaneously requesting a tricycle from him. Yinka TNT said she is waiting until 22 November, the date Taye allegedly committed to repaying the money, and vowed to act if the repayment does not come through.

Here is the Instagram video of Yinka TNT speaking about Toluwanisings' family:

Fans react to Yinka TNT's claims

The video stirred strong emotions online, with many followers expressing grief and frustration on behalf of Toluwanisings' family.

@slimberry8 wrote:

"I never see that family member weh go prize me........none at all. Nah wetin i wan do, i go do"

@affordable_men_luxury commented:

"No be ordinary eyes."

@earninghorlah said:

"God bless you for fighting for this widow. My heart bleeds for her and her children😢"

@typicalaramide reacted:

"Omo I wish this guy voice out , Ahhaha, family pressure just kpai this guyyyyyyyy, omoooooo , this really hurts so bad."

@___dahmi shared:

: "No family member can blackmail or manipulate me sha. I trust myself."

@dotcreations1 wrote:

"Haaaaaa, I don't think it's ordinary eyes jarew"

Lanre Alewilese speaks about Toluwanisings' family drama

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lanre Alewilese spoke out about his involvement in the ongoing Toluwanisings family controversy.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the singer explained that he raised funds and sent money to Taye abroad after learning of a possible deportation threat, believing he was Toluwanisings’ biological brother.

Source: Legit.ng