Labour Party lawmaker Philip Agbese called on state governors to expand NYSC orientation camps amid severe overcrowding during the 2026 Batch C Stream II exercise

Agbese pointed to cases in Ogun and Lagos where camps received far more corps members than they were built to hold

The NYSC Director-General has also acknowledged the pressure on existing camp infrastructure and urged states to raise minimum capacity to 5,000

Abuja, FCT - A Labour Party federal lawmaker has urged Nigeria's state governors to invest urgently in expanding National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps, warning that the current facilities are dangerously overwhelmed by the growing number of graduates being mobilised each year.

Hon. Philip Agbese, who represents the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue state, made the call on Tuesday, November 17, in Abuja while speaking on the NYSC's role in the 2027 general elections and the broader state of the nation.

Hon. Philip Agbese, the Labour Party lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue State, calls for urgent expansion of NYSC orientation camps. Photo: Philip Agbese

Source: Facebook

Agbese said annual mobilisation has climbed to roughly 450,000 graduates, far beyond what camps originally designed for about 100,000 corps members can handle. He argued that because corps members deliver essential services in education, healthcare, and community development across host states, they deserve better conditions during the three-week orientation programme.

"Corps members contribute immensely to the development of every state they serve. It is only fair and just that state governments reciprocate this sacrifice by providing befitting orientation camps and adequate accommodation," Agbese said.

"The current situation where thousands of young graduates are forced to sleep in overcrowded halls, corridors, or temporary spaces is unacceptable and undermines the dignity of national service. Governors must act urgently to expand these facilities."

NYSC Camp Crisis Hits Ogun and Lagos

Conditions at camps in Ogun and Lagos states illustrate how severe the problem has become. At the Sagamu camp in Ogun State, more than 4,300 prospective corps members were sent to a facility built for just over 2,000, with a viral video showing graduates sleeping on tightly arranged mattresses across the floor of a multipurpose hall. In Lagos, the temporary camp at Iyana Ipaja could only take in a fraction of the more than 11,000 corps members deployed there, pushing thousands to neighbouring states.

Agbese said the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has also acknowledged the strain on camp infrastructure, calling on states to raise each camp's minimum capacity to 5,000. He added that the NYSC boss had warned that if current trends hold, yearly mobilisation could reach between 500,000 and 600,000 within the next three to five years.

Agbese Points to Progress in Some States

Agbese highlighted ongoing construction of a 10,000-capacity permanent camp in Lagos and similar projects in Adamawa, Gombe, and Borno as proof that solutions are within reach, and challenged other governors to follow suit.

Beyond overcrowding, he noted that many camps across the country also suffer from irregular electricity, water shortages, and a lack of adequate beds. He called for coordinated action between NYSC management and state governments to bring all orientation camps up to acceptable standards of comfort, hygiene, and safety.

"These young men and women leave their homes and comfort zones to serve Nigeria. The least we can do is provide them with a conducive environment to begin that journey," Agbese said.

He also urged fellow lawmakers in both the National Assembly and state legislatures to back budgetary and legislative measures that would compel governments to treat camp upgrades as a national infrastructure priority.

Sanwo-Olu Shares NYSC Members’ Verdict on Serving in Lagos

Meanwhile, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has backed claims by some NYSC members that Lagos is the best state in Nigeria to complete the mandatory one-year service programme.

Sanwo-Olu said corps members he met personally told him Lagos topped every other state for the service experience. The governor shared the exchange on his verified Instagram account, @jidesanwoolu, on Monday, November 9, 2026.

"I met some corps members today and they told me that Lagos is officially the best state to serve in. Honestly, who am I to disagree?" the governor wrote.

Source: Legit.ng