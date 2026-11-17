Norway's immigration authority outlines two distinct residence periods foreigners must complete before qualifying for permanent residence

Three categories of permit holders qualify for the shorter three-year route to get a permanent residence permit in Norway

Workers and certain family members are among those who may be eligible for the faster permanent residence pathway

Norway's immigration authority, the Directorate of Immigration (UDI), has outlined the specific conditions under which foreigners living in the country can apply for permanent residence, including a shorter three-year route available to certain categories of residents.

According to the UDI, applicants must have lived continuously in Norway for either three or five years, depending on the type of residence permit they hold.

Norway lists categories of foreigners who can get permanent residence in 3 years. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

All other requirements for permanent residence must also be met at the time a formal decision is made by the police or the UDI.

Who qualifies for Norway PR in 3 years?

Foreigners who hold any other type of residence permit are generally eligible to apply after three years. The UDI specifically highlights three examples that fall under this shorter timeline.

1. The first is work immigration, covering foreigners who relocated to Norway for employment purposes.

2. The second is family immigration with a Norwegian or Nordic citizen, where a foreign national has joined a Norwegian or Nordic spouse, partner, or family member.

3. The third is family immigration with other foreign nationals, provided those individuals do not hold protection or humanitarian residence permits themselves.

Norway permanent residence: Other residency requirements

The longer five-year period applies to foreigners whose stay in Norway is tied to protection or humanitarian grounds.

This includes people who received residence permits through asylum applications, those granted protection as family members of a refugee through derived refugee status, and individuals who arrived as resettlement refugees.

People holding permits based on strong humanitarian considerations also fall under this category, as do family members who immigrated to join someone in any of these groups, even if that person later obtained a permanent residence permit.

Norway PR: What "continuous residence" means

The UDI clarifies that living continuously in Norway does not simply mean being physically present for the required number of years.

Applicants must have held a valid residence permit throughout that period, without significant gaps, and must not have spent extended periods of time outside Norway during the qualifying window.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng