The Ooni of Ife and his wife, Olori Temitope, were caught on camera in an awkward moment at a Lagos event

A video circulating on Instagram showed the king appearing to redirect his wife as she tried to dust his attire

Social media users were divided, with many calling his response disrespectful while others sided with the king

A video of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and his wife, Olori Temitope, at a public event in Lagos has set social media ablaze, with many questioning the king's behaviour towards her.

The royal couple attended the official unveiling of the Yasa Foundation, an organisation founded by Yeye Bobajiro Oodua and dedicated to supporting the less privileged, providing healthcare assistance for children, and empowering small business owners.

The event took place on Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Ooni of Ife appears to direct wife Olori Temitope during public appearance in Lagos, video sparks buzz. Photo: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Ooni of Ife and Olori Temitope's viral moment

Footage that spread quickly across Instagram showed the couple standing together behind a table in front of a podium.

As Olori Temitope reached over to dust something off the king's attire, Oba Ogunwusi appeared unmoved by the gesture.

Rather than accepting the act of care, the Yoruba monarch seemed to give her instructions and direct her to step to the other side.

The brief interaction was enough to ignite a firestorm of debate online, with viewers split between those who felt the Ooni had publicly humiliated his wife and those who felt his response was entirely appropriate given his royal status.

Watch Ooni of Ife’s moment with his wife in the Instagram video below:

Social media users react to Ooni of Ife’s moment with his wife

The clip drew strong opinions from across the internet, with commenters offering a wide range of takes on what exactly unfolded.

@bolanledaji wrote:

"Must you always embarrass her! Wow!!!"

@chival_outfit offered a different read on the situation:

"The king can sense eye service, and he knows that particular queen 👑"

@realpreciousiy kept it brief:

"I really pity this Olori"

@lola_lselewa took the king's side firmly:

"What is wrong with this Woman. She needs to behave herself. Doing public display affection with a first Royal King. As a King, there some things you don't touch in their body as a woman. Only his Men use to adjust that cloth for him. She is too doing thing. 😮"

One user simply wrote:

"Everlasting embarrassment, know when to draw the line!"

@i_am_thetomi_ brought up a comparison:

"We all saw how he was calm with Naomi yesterday, sometimes women should just respect themselves abeg."

@georgestella44 raised a pointed question:

"His he telling his wife to move for the woman to come snap close to him?"

Olori Temitope's attempt to adjust Ooni of Ife's royal attire draws attention at Lagos event. Photo: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

Baba Ijesha's wife reprimands him during child dedication party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha and his wife, CEO Luminee, attracted attention after a video showed her reprimanding him for taking a bite of their child's dedication cake before offering her some.

Another clip from the November 12, 2026, celebration showed the couple sharing a passionate kiss as they arrived at the venue.

But a separate video appeared to show Baba Ijesha turning away when his wife tried to kiss him on stage, prompting social media users to discuss their interactions.

Source: Legit.ng