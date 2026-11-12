Nkechi Blessing fired back at critics who questioned her London trip, insisting she funded it herself even after her breakup

The actress also called out her ex, Opeyemi, for allegedly posting her photos online despite their breakup

Nkechi Blessing's outburst came barely days after the former couple appeared to have reconciled online

Nkechi Blessing is not letting anyone have the last word. The Nigerian actress took to Instagram on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to publicly call out her ex, known as "the Honorable," after online commenters linked her London trip to him, insisting she paid for the N10.8 million flight ticket herself.

In a fiery post, Nkechi made it clear that she has been visiting London long before and after their relationship ended, pushing back hard against bloggers and followers who suggested otherwise. "No be him father get London," she wrote, adding that she has had enough of the online noise.

Nkechi Blessing speaks about her London trips and the perosn who funds her lifestyle. Photo credit@nkechiblessing/@opeyemifalegan

Source: Instagram

A second post added a fresh layer to the drama. Nkechi appealed to anyone close to Opeyemi to tell him to stop sharing her photos on his social media page, saying the constant posts were creating problems in her personal life. She stated that the two had already sorted out their issues privately and urged him to leave her alone.

Nkechi Blessing and Opeyemi's on-and-off drama

Nkechi Blessing sends a memo to her fans about her ex-lover, Opeyemi Falegan. Photo credit@nkechiblessing

Source: Instagram

The outburst caught many fans off guard, as the former couple had seemingly made peace just days before Nkechi's posts went live. The sudden reversal sparked immediate reactions online, with followers questioning how short-lived their reconciliation turned out to be.

Nkechi Blessing is no stranger to public relationship drama. The actress has previously been vocal about her personal life, and this latest episode quickly became a talking point across Nigerian social media.

Here is the Instagram post of the actress sending warning to her ex-lover:

Here is what fans are saying:

@therealomopeju said:

"Sebi fight don finish, kilotunde."

@bagsbykentoa_ wrote:

"Shuu una settlement no last oo."

@favorite_dota commented:

"This attention seeking na wa, what was the relevance of the interview."

@ayinke_olaa reacted:

"Una want start another round of banter"

@divine.mercyhomes stated:

"Na one chance be that o"

Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive helps man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Xxssive, Nkechi Blessing's lover, put a big smile on the face of the family of a man battling sickle cell and swimming in debt.

In a video he shared on social media, he visited the man's house to see him and his family and also to share the good news with them. His generosity sparked reactions among fans, who appreciated him and showered him with comments.

Source: Legit.ng