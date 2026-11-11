Lara Adeboye, widow of late Yoruba comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has spoken about her love life after her husband's death

She disclosed that she dated NURTW stalwart Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon, who reportedly supported her and her children during a difficult period

Lara explained why their relationship eventually ended, despite describing him as a good man who stood by her when she faced public criticism

Lara Adeboye, the widow of late Yoruba comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has opened up about her relationship with another man following her husband's death.

In a recent interview with Kanaty Sugar, the widow disclosed that she once dated Alhaji Lukman Ajuwon, a chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Lara Adeboye describes Lukman Ajuwon as a man who stood by her when she faced criticism. Photos: @kasnaty/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lara speaks about relationship with NURTW chieftain

During the interview, Lara described Ajuwon as a man who stood by her when she faced criticism and controversy following her husband's death.

She said he defended her when she was being discussed publicly and also helped cater for her and her children.

According to her, Ajuwon went as far as reimbursing her whenever she used her own money to pay the children's school fees.

She said:

“I dated Lukman Ajuwon. He stood by me. Though we do not talk anymore because he is always on my case about wanting to marry me. He was a very good man to me.”

Despite appreciating his kindness, Lara disclosed that they no longer communicate because he continued pressuring her about marriage.

Watch the X video of Lara Adeboye's interview here:

Reactions trail Lara Adeboye's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@0X_CFZ stated:

"Dear Men, establish your wives properly if you're FINANCIALLY okay. And dear women, if your husband has money, don't party carelessly. Build your business around his wealth to avoid such disgrace as this after he's no more."

@Hormorhlolu shared:

"Lukman Ajuwon was a good man because u were using him for ur selfish purposes. Something u can’t allow ur male sons do to another woman. Good man indeed."

@benbespoke noted:

"I don't understand this una discourse o Should single mothers not remarry again?, who will take care of them and the children when husband is late?"

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids resurfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children. Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Source: Legit.ng