Saudia released its baggage policy covering electrical devices and sports equipment for both domestic and international flights

Sports equipment must be packed in protective cases with shock-absorbing materials to be accepted as checked baggage

Oversized sports items on international routes attract charges of up to USD 167, with separate fees for flights to or from Canada

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has published its rules for carrying electrical devices and sports equipment as checked baggage, detailing size limits, packaging requirements, and fees that apply when items exceed approved dimensions.

Electrical items such as televisions and household appliances are accepted as checked baggage, provided they fall within the weight and size allowances applicable to each route.

Saudia updates its baggage policy, outlining size limits, packaging requirements, and fees for electrical devices and sports equipment. Photo credit: Amal/Getty

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Passengers whose items go beyond those limits will face additional charges.

Sports equipment rules

Sports gear is accepted within the free checked baggage allowance if it meets the approved size limits. Items that do not fit within that allowance will attract excess baggage fees.

All sports equipment must be packed in protective cases fitted with reinforced, shock-absorbing materials.

Oversized equipment may still be carried on Boeing B777 and B787 aircraft, subject to the applicable charges.

Excess charges on International and domestic flights

On international routes, sports items measuring between 158 cm (62 in) and 205 cm (80 in) attract a fee of USD 100. Items between 205 cm (80 in) and 300 cm (118 in) incur an extra USD 67 on top of that, bringing the total to USD 167.

Any piece exceeding 300 cm (118 in) or weighing more than 32 kg (70 lb) cannot be checked in and must instead be shipped through cargo. Passengers travelling to or from Canada face an additional charge of CAD 89 per oversized piece, making the total CAD 189.

On domestic flights within Saudi Arabia, the fee structure follows a similar pattern but is priced in Saudi riyals. Items between 158 cm (62 in) and 205 cm (80 in) attract a fee of SAR 100, while those between 205 cm (80 in) and 300 cm (118 in) attract a further SAR 100, totalling SAR 200. As with international flights, any item above 300 cm (118 in) or heavier than 32 kg (70 lb) must go through cargo.

Passengers travelling with Saudia are advised to check whether their sports equipment or electrical items meet the size and weight thresholds before arriving at the airport to avoid unexpected charges or cargo redirection.

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