Late legendary Nigerian comedian, broadcaster, and musician, Gbenga Adeboye’s children have now caused a buzz on social media

A new video made the rounds online of the late humour merchant’s children, 20 years after his demise

In the video, the kids, Igwe and Damilola, were seen looking well as they spoke about planning a remembrance for their father

Late Nigerian broadcaster, comedian and musician, Gbenga Adeboye’s name has now resurfaced on social media following a new video of his children.

Adeboye’s two kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with popular comedian, Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

A video of late comedian and singer Gbenga Adeboye's children was shared online.

Source: Instagram

Owen Gee showered praises on the late comedian as he stated that he felt very happy to have met Adeboye’s children.

The late star’s kids then revealed that they would be holding a 20 years remembrance on April 30, 2023, to celebrate their father’s legacy.

Recall that the comedian died in 2003 after complications from alleged poisoning.

See the heartwarming video below:

Fans react to video of late comedian Gbenga Adeboye’s kids

A number of netizens were in awe of the late comedian’s children, and many commented on the son’s uncanny resemblance with him. Read some comments below:

izyboss64:

“The very first content creator in Nigeria, imagine he's still alive now when social media is now in vogue ... Omo Madddd contents go plenty chai Rest on legend❤️❤️.”

Kayoafrica:

“20years already! Death lost to him because he lives on. Rest on Abesupinle.”

Drsmilecomedian:

“I love this.”

Uncheck_4tos:

“I was young then I still listen to his comedy on my phone my forever legend.”

giddyvibe:

“I was obsessed with his music as a child, his names were Funwontan, Alhaji Pastor Oluwo, Abefe, Jengbetiele, Itu baba Ita. We all miss him.”

king_melosoj:

“The boy really look like him.”

aremogemini:

“A day is not enough to celebrate the artistry and uniqueness of Gbenga Adeboye. Man redefined arts totally, he legit set a standard no one has been able to eat up perfectly. I am here, for this celebration and more. God bless everyone putting this together.”

Hypediva_zeeynee:

“I was young then but da*mn it, I still listen to his comedy His name still rings in my head Forever Legend ”

Ayofemini:

“20 years? Just like yesterday . Continue to Rest in peace forever mentor.”

