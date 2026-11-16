The UK Home Office published an updated immigration and nationality fees schedule, covering dozens of visa categories

Among the routes that can lead to settlement in the UK, the Health and Care Visa carries one of the lowest application fees on the entire list

The Route to Settlement for refugee dependant relatives and the Hong Kong BN(O) five-year route also rank among the most affordable settlement-linked options

The UK Home Office's updated immigration and nationality fees schedule, which took effect on April 8, 2026 and was revised again on September 10, 2026, runs across dozens of visa categories, but buried within the long list are a handful of routes that lead toward permanent residency at a fraction of the cost most foreigners expect to pay.

For the many Nigerians and other Africans planning to japa to the United Kingdom, understanding which pathways carry the lowest fees can make a real financial difference.

UK fees list captures cheapest routes. Photo credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images, Sky News.

Source: UGC

The 3 Cheapest Routes to Settlement

The standard Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) application, which is the most direct form of permanent residency in the UK, costs £3,226 as of April 2026.

The main Route to Settlement costs £2,064. However, three categories stand out as significantly cheaper options for eligible applicants.

The most affordable route on the entire settlement-linked list is the Route to Settlement for refugee dependant relatives, priced at £452.

This represents a saving of over £1,600 compared to the standard Route to Settlement fee of £2,064.

The second cheapest is the Health and Care Visa under the Skilled Worker route, which costs £324 for a sponsorship period of three years or less, and £628 for over three years.

Because the Health and Care Visa allows holders to work toward the five-year residency required to qualify for ILR, it functions as one of the most cost-effective long-term settlement pathways available, particularly for healthcare professionals such as nurses, doctors, and care workers, fields where Nigerian workers are heavily represented in the UK.

The third is the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) five-year route, priced at £285 for the main applicant and dependants when applying from outside the UK.

While this route is specific to Hong Kong nationals, it illustrates how certain special-status categories attract considerably lower fees than the general settlement track.

What the Fee Changes Mean

Across the board, the April 2026 update brought modest increases to most categories.

The standard short-term visit visa rose from £127 to £135, while the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) increased from £16 to £20. Naturalisation as a British citizen now costs £1,709, up from £1,605, an increase of £104.

One notable reduction: the fee for nationality registration as a British citizen for a child dropped from £1,214 to £1,000, a cut of £214.

The full fees schedule is an official policy document published by UK Visas and Immigration, a division of the Home Office, and applies to applications made both inside and outside the United Kingdom.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng