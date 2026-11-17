Sweden's government has announced exemptions from its new labour immigration salary requirement, which took effect on 1 June 2026

A total of 27 shortage occupation groups, including IT technicians, engineers, and healthcare workers, qualify for a reduced salary threshold

Tech and life science startup employees, recent graduates, regulated profession graduates, and Ukrainian refugees also fall under the exemption category

Sweden has announced that workers in 27 shortage occupation groups will be exempt from the full salary requirement introduced for labour immigration on 1 June 2026, with those groups instead subject to a lower threshold.

Under the new rules, a standard work permit now requires a salary of at least 90 per cent of Sweden's median salary. However, the federal government has determined that workers in the listed shortage occupations will only need to meet a salary threshold of 75 per cent of the median, effective from the same date. The exemptions were confirmed through amendments to the Aliens Ordinance, which supplement changes already passed in the Aliens Act.

Sweden mentions the shortage of occupations for lower work permit salary thresholds. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Sweden: Which occupations are exempt

According to the Swedish Government, the following occupations qualify for the reduced salary requirement:

1. Engineers and technicians in chemistry and chemical engineering 2. Laboratory engineers 3. IT operations technicians 4. IT support technicians 5. Systems administrators 6. Network and systems technicians 7. Assistant nurses in home care, home healthcare and elderly care homes 8. Assistant nurses in habilitation services 9. Assistant nurses in healthcare and specialist wards 10. Assistant nurses in outpatient reception services 11. Childcare assistants 12. Ambulance care assistants 13. Care assistants 14. Breeders and caretakers of farm animals 15. Other animal breeders and animal caretakers 16. Crop growers and animal breeders, mixed farming 17. Forestry workers 18. Welders and gas cutters 19. Structural steel erectors and heavy sheet metal workers 20. Maintenance mechanics and machine repairers 21. Electrical distribution technicians 22. Butchers and meat cutters 23. Machine operators in meat and fish processing industries 24. Other machine operators in the food industry 25. Other operations technicians and process monitoring operators 26. Drivers of agricultural and forestry machinery 27. Berry pickers and planters

The employer is responsible for specifying which occupation category the role falls under when making a work permit application.

Sweden: Additional groups covered and professions excluded

Beyond the 27 shortage occupations, the reduced 75 per cent threshold also applies to employees of tech and life science startups, individuals who have graduated in certain regulated professions, recent graduates, and refugees from Ukraine.

Minister for Migration Johan Forssell said the government is implementing "extensive reforms to end abuse and strengthen controls" while simultaneously transitioning towards highly skilled labour immigration. Minister for Employment Johan Britz stressed the importance of making exceptions for the tech sector and industry, describing it as a way to "make Sweden wealthier."

Two occupations have been excluded entirely from work permit eligibility: personal assistants and forest berry pickers. It is worth noting that berry pickers and planters more broadly remain on the exemption list, but the exclusion applies specifically to the forest berry picker category under Chapter 6, Section 2 of the Aliens Act.

The reforms also introduce a reporting obligation for employers if a permit holder has not begun work within four months of the permit's validity start date, and grant the Swedish Migration Agency access to employer information held in the suspects and criminal records registers.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a full list of occupations exempt from its new salary requirement.

UK: Jobs that qualify for skilled visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the 25 jobs that may qualify foreign workers for Skilled Worker visas at lower salary thresholds and who can access the reduced rates.

Some workers must have received their first certificate of sponsorship before April 4, 2024, and held Skilled Worker visas continuously since then. The list also includes roles limited to Scotland, while care workers face extra sponsorship rules in England.

Source: Legit.ng