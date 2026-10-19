Omolara Adeboye appeared on the Kasnaty show and spoke publicly about her life following the death of comedian Gbenga Adeboye

She alleged that a man connected to her late husband's family repeatedly visited her home and took away documents from the house Gbenga built

Her son Elijah also spoke about the toll his father's death took on their family, addressing rumours that his mother had remarried and relocated

Omolara Adeboye, the widow of late Nigerian comedian Gbenga Adeboye, has broken her silence on what life has been like since losing her husband, revealing painful details about family abandonment and alleged property disputes.

Speaking as a guest on the Kasnaty show, Omolara opened up about the years following her husband's death, stating plainly that none of his relatives stood by her during what she described as an incredibly difficult period.

Gbenga Adeboye's widow shares how she has been coping after losing her husband over 20 years ago. Photo credit@elijahadeboye

Source: Instagram

Gbenga Adeboye: House Documents Allegedly Taken

Among the most troubling revelations was an account involving a man who repeatedly came to the family home after Gbenga's passing.

According to Omolara, the man kept visiting with the intention of removing her late husband's belongings. She alleged that he eventually took the documents to the house Gbenga had built, and when she confronted him about it, he told her the papers had been handed over to the head of the family.

She also made clear that she never remarried following her husband's death, countering what she suggested were widespread misconceptions about her life after loss.

Gbenga Adeboye's widow shares how his family deserted them and allegedly took their house documents. Photo credit@eiljahadeboye

Source: Instagram

Elijah Adeboye speaks on his mother's pain

Her son, Elijah Adeboye, also featured and gave a candid account of how deeply his father's absence affected their household. He recalled instances where the grief left his mother so overwhelmed that she would forget to pick him and his siblings up from school after closing hours.

Elijah also addressed the false rumours that had circulated, claiming his mother had moved on, remarried, and relocated to the United States. He clarified that while those stories were spreading, she was still very much in mourning.

Here is the Instagram video of the widow speaking about her ordeal:

Fans react to Omolara Adeboye's story

Viewers and fans responded warmly to the interview on social media:

@mrakintolaademola wrote:

"Thanks for bringing her to our notice & view"

@omolaraadeyemo22 commented:

"Very beautiful and amazing Son"

@oloniluasandra shared:

"She is a beautiful woman then ND the beauty is still there now. God bless her"

@komplete_figures_jeweleries observed:

"The same voice with his daddy."

@tweetymimi said:

"She was a beautiful woman and she still is"

@olabanji_funmilayo wrote:

"My woman God bless you ma"

Video of Gbenga Adeboye’s kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Gbenga Adeboye’s name resurfaced on social media following a video of his children.

Adeboye’s kids, Igwe and Damilola, were captured on video with comedian Owen Gee.

In the clip, the comedian celebrated the genius that Adeboye was in the presence of his two kids as he continued to react in awe at being with them.

Source: Legit.ng