President Bola Tinubu has announced a Federal Government-backed mortgage programme offering eligible Nigerians loans of up to N100 million to purchase homes

The MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) provides mortgage financing at an interest rate of 9.75%, with repayment periods of up to 20 years

Applicants must meet age, income and credit requirements, contribute towards the property purchase and apply through the MREIF online platform

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The Federal Government has introduced a homeownership financing programme that allows eligible Nigerians to access mortgage loans of up to N100 million to purchase residential properties across the country.

President Bola Tinubu announced the initiative, which operates through the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), in a post shared on his official X account.

Nigerians can now apply for government-backed home loans of up to N100 million Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The programme is designed to address Nigeria's housing challenges by providing long-term, affordable mortgage financing to prospective homeowners.

Under the scheme, qualified applicants can access loans at an interest rate of 9.75% per annum, with repayment periods of up to 20 years.

The mortgage facility is available to Nigerians who meet the programme's eligibility requirements.

Who can apply for the FG home loan?

According to the MREIF guidelines, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Must be Nigerian citizens.

Must be at least 21 years old.

Must not be older than 60 years when the loan expires.

Must have a satisfactory credit score.

Must meet the required income and repayment conditions.

Must provide an equity contribution towards the purchase of the property.

The MREIF FAQ states that borrowers must contribute at least 20% of the value of the housing unit. However, the fund's homepage advertises equity contributions starting from 10%, so applicants should confirm the applicable requirement for their mortgage product before proceeding.

How to apply for the FG home loan

Interested Nigerians can begin their applications through the official MREIF website at www.mreif.com.ng.

The application process involves the following steps:

1. Create an account

Visit the MREIF website and select the option to create an account.

Choose Home Buyer as your account type to access property listings and mortgage financing services.

Applicants will need a valid email address and phone number to complete registration.

2. Select a property

After creating an account, browse the available residential properties listed by verified developers across Nigeria.

The platform features properties in locations including Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt, among other areas.

Applicants can also upload details of a property they wish to purchase to seek mortgage financing.

3. Apply for pre-approval

Submit your mortgage application with the necessary personal, employment and financial information.

MREIF says its financial experts assess applicants' income, credit history and eligibility to determine suitable mortgage options.

The platform indicates that applicants can receive pre-approval within 48 hours.

4. Secure your mortgage

After receiving pre-approval, applicants can proceed with the mortgage process through the participating financial institution.

Once the application and property meet the required conditions, the mortgage can be secured, allowing the buyer to proceed with the purchase.

Nigerians can begin their journey to homeownership by creating an account on the MREIF platform Photo: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Documents required for the application

Applicants should prepare the following documents:

Employment offer or confirmation letter.

Recent utility bill not older than three months.

Valid means of identification, such as an employment ID.

Retirement Savings Account (RSA) statement.

Six months' recent payslips for employed applicants.

Birth certificate or declaration of age.

Tax card or tax clearance certificate.

Youths can access loans of up to N5m

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) had introduced YouthCred, a loan programme designed to give young Nigerians access to credit.

Under the initiative, eligible youths can borrow up to N5 million to finance personal goals and improve their financial opportunities.

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, clarified in a statement that the programme was open to all young Nigerians, not just members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), regardless of their current status.

Source: Legit.ng