Ibrahim Chatta was spotted at Sola Sobowale's old people's home opening in Ibadan on Tuesday, November 13, 2026

A video circulating on Instagram showed Chatta kneeling before veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello

Chatta's display of humility towards his elders sparked a wave of reactions from fans who praised his character

A video of Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta showing deep respect to his seniors at a high-profile event in Ibadan has been making waves on Instagram.

The moment unfolded at the opening of an old people's home launched by veteran actress Sola Sobowale, which drew a sizeable number of her colleagues from the Nigerian movie industry. The event took place on Tuesday, November 13, 2026.

Ibrahim Chatta attends Sola Sobowale's old people's home opening in Ibadan as he greets Oga Bello. Photo credit@ogabello/@solasobowale/@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

In the clip that has been widely shared online, Chatta is seen arriving at the venue and heading straight towards veteran actor Adebayo Salami, fondly known as Oga Bello, before dropping to his knees in greeting.

Still kneeling, he turned to Sobowale, the event's host, and embraced her warmly as the two exchanged pleasantries. He then rose to his feet and continued around the room, greeting other colleagues in attendance.

Ibrahim Chatta seen with Femi Adebayo at Sola Sobowale's event in Ibadan. Photro credit@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis

Source: Instagram

Fans praise Chatta's humility

The actor's gesture quickly caught the attention of fans online, many of whom flooded the comments section to celebrate the actor's character.

Some compared his behaviour to that of other Yoruba film industry stars who are equally known for showing reverence to their elders.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor at Sola Sobowale's event:

Here are some of the reactions:

@abike_adebisi wrote:

"Bro Ibrahim, very lovable man."

@omowumislim commented:

"Ade Tiger, a loyalist to the core. Respect egbon"

@wunmiade4 said:

"Omoluwabi."

@tulight_eventushers reacted:

"You Dey see respect abi, if E reach your turn Dey wave"

@shola_ebenco wrote:

"Very respectful person."

@hapiboi1 shared:

"Shatta my guy well well… swag Ti poju"

@widaadwithdouble_aa commented:

"Na so Toyin Aimakhu dey do for her older ones be this wey una go dey bash her, you see how men no dey drag themselves. It is well"

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raises eyebrows

Legit.ng reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta had, despite being in his 50s, surfaced online, and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items, which he placed on the table. When asked why he was doing so at his age, he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng