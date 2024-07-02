The kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta takes despite being in his 50s has surfaced online and fans have shown their concern

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items which he placed on the table

asked why he was taking such at his age and he replied each one of them, he boasted about his tribe

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has reacted after fans showed concern over the kind of meal he takes as dinner.

The actor, who is vast in Arabic language, was seen devouring a bowl of yogurt with some other sugary items including nuts and syrup.

According to him, his tribe (Nupe) usually don't suffer from piles, popularly known as (Jedi jedi). He warned that such was his habit in his old age.

Ibrahim Chatta shows off dinner in viral video. Photo credit@ibrahaimchatta_lordthespis

Ibrahim Chatta replies fans

Some of his fans took to the comments to react after sighting the actor's meal, in his response, he noted that he has been taking the meal for years.

According to the actor, he has a film village, he takes it just like pap. When the person making the video asked to join him, he stated that the delicacy was for him alone.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Ibrahim Chatta's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor about his meal. Here are some of the comments below:

@bukola_jack.of.all.trade:

"You people shouting diabetes,and the likes is something wrong with all of you??you think he doesn't know all this.. is it everyone that has sickness and diseases in their Gene who should rest rest."

@flavouralagbo:

"If u believe him u are at risk na Nupe man as he dey drink am it fit be say na his enemy body the Jedi dey go like that."

@curvylush:

"@ibrahimchatta_lordthespis no wonder my husband adores you una get iwa palapala together u were both October born and eat junks too the same naso that one too go buy biscuits and ice cream and eat like this I had to be cooking cloves for him every nigh."

@abubakri1402:

"Believe Nupe man at ur own peril# Chatta my man."

@official_tem:

"Daddy see what you just cause now. Immediately my husband view this post, he quickly wake me and he was like come and see what your favorite is eating and if it is me you'll be shouting on my head."

@iamkbobo:

"If u like copy am, remember he is NUPE man, and d Egbon is aging backward gracefully."

@omodasol:

"And me wey no Dey near all these things con dey get jedi jedi always."

@oluwakemi.adebiyi.395:

"Haa baba arugbo."

@tobee_lorukomi:

"Baami enjoy yourself."

@missychinberry:

"Sir do you last on bed."

Ibrahim Chatta threatens staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Chatta posted a video showing how his staff treated one of his horses at his film village.

He voiced his displeasure at the staff's action and threatened to lock him up as he called on social media users to intervene.

Chatta showed the injured horse for people to see, and netizens took sides with the actor.

