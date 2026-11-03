Singer Olamide Joins Jeriod: Afrobeats Meets Crypto



Source: UGC

The partnership between the music icon and the Nigerian digital asset platform brings pop culture and cryptocurrency closer, with a focus on innovation, trust and wider adoption.

From street anthems to shaping the careers of emerging music stars, Olamide has built a reputation as one of the most influential figures in Nigerian pop culture. Now, the Afrobeats superstar is bringing that influence into a different space: digital finance.

Olamide has joined Jeroid, Nigeria’s foremost crypto and gift card trading platform, as a brand ambassador, marking a new chapter in the relationship between Nigerian entertainment and the cryptocurrency industry. The partnership connects an artist whose music has resonated with audiences across generations with a Nigerian platform that has spent more than nine years building its presence in digital asset trading.



Source: UGC

For Jeroid, the collaboration is about more than having a familiar face represent the brand. It is an opportunity to bring cryptocurrency into conversations happening beyond trading communities and technology circles, reaching people through a cultural figure they already know and recognise.

Olamide’s career has been shaped by his ability to evolve while remaining connected to his audience. From his early days as a rapper to his growth into a record executive through YBNL Nation, he has continued to influence Nigerian music and help introduce new talents to the mainstream.

That combination of creativity, consistency and reinvention provides an interesting backdrop to his partnership with Jeroid, a company that has also evolved since its beginnings.

Olamide also explained that he looks for synergy when considering partnerships, making it clear that alignment matters to him. His interest in Jeroid was also informed by the company’s history and its continued presence in a market where trust remains an important consideration.

“Most of other situations, you just see that these guys come after two, three years, they carry people money, they japa,” Olamide said, reflecting on the disappearance of some businesses in the cryptocurrency space.

His comment speaks to a concern many potential crypto users share: knowing which platforms have an established track record and understanding the services they offer before committing their money.

Founded in 2017, Jeroid started as an over-the-counter cryptocurrency and gift card trading operation facilitated through WhatsApp. Nine years later, Jeroid boasts cumulative transaction volume exceeding US$1 billion and a user base of more than 500,000. The company also achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2024 and recertification in 2025. Read (more)[ https://www.jeroid.co/company ]

That journey gives the Olamide partnership a story beyond celebrity endorsement. It connects a familiar name in entertainment with a homegrown digital finance business that has continued to develop its services over time.

While an established history does not remove the risks associated with cryptocurrency, it gives users a track record to consider as they assess their options.

In Nigeria, conversations about cryptocurrency often unfold across social media, music communities, online businesses and peer networks. Pop culture can help bring unfamiliar subjects into these everyday spaces, particularly when influential entertainers engage with them.

Olamide’s partnership with Jeroid creates an opportunity to make digital assets more visible to audiences who may not actively follow crypto news. It also opens the door to conversations about how cryptocurrency works, how digital assets are traded and why users should understand the risks before making transactions.

For younger audiences, who are often active in both digital culture and online commerce, the intersection of entertainment and financial technology may feel increasingly natural. Yet awareness must go hand in hand with education. Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate significantly, and users need to understand transaction terms, platform features and potential risks before trading.

Olamide’s arrival adds another chapter to Jeroid’s efforts to connect its brand with Nigerian entertainment and youth culture. The company has previously worked with entertainers and influencers, recognising the role that familiar voices can play in making a digital platform more approachable.

But the bigger story is what happens when cultural influence meets a practical service. Music can start a conversation, a recognised personality can attract attention, and a digital platform can give people an avenue to explore the subject further.

For Jeroid, the aim is to use that connection to bring more people into the digital finance conversation while continuing to develop the products and services that support its business.

Olamide has spent years proving that staying relevant means knowing when to evolve. Jeroid’s nine-year journey reflects a similar need to adapt in a fast-moving industry.

Now, with the Afrobeats star joining its story, the two brands are bringing music and digital finance into the same conversation, with an opportunity to make cryptocurrency more familiar to a wider Nigerian audience.

Explore (Jeroid.)[ www.jeroid.co ]

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Source: Legit.ng