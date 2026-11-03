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Blessing CEO’s Lover IVD Breaks Silence With Emotional Plea As She Cries Online
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Blessing CEO’s Lover IVD Breaks Silence With Emotional Plea As She Cries Online

by  Chinasa Afigbo
2 min read
  • Blessing CEO broke down in tears inside a parked car in a video posted to her Instagram on November 3, 2026
  • The relationship influencer said she hid in the car so her mother would not see her crying as she begged Nigerians for forgiveness
  • About an hour after her video went viral, her boyfriend IVD posted his own apology note on Instagram

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Relationship influencer Blessing CEO, whose full name is Nkiru Blessing Okoro, broke down in tears on her Instagram page on November 3, 2026, delivering an emotional public apology while sitting alone inside a parked car.

Shortly after the video went viral, her boyfriend, IVD, followed with his own written apology on Instagram.

IVD finally speaks as Blessing CEO sheds tears in emotional online video
IVD surprises many with message as Blessing CEO gets emotional online. Credit: @ivd
Source: Instagram

In the footage, Blessing CEO told viewers she had retreated to the car specifically to keep her mother from seeing her in such a state.

She appeared visibly distressed throughout, describing herself as broken, mentally exhausted and overwhelmed by darkness, and could barely hold the camera's gaze as she spoke.

Read also

Blessing CEO breaks down in tears, apologises to Nigerians after son death, video causes stir

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IVD posts apology on Instagram

About an hour after Blessing CEO's video circulated widely, IVD published a message on his Instagram account directed at those close to him and those he has worked with professionally.

"To my Family, Friends, and Business Partners, It's been 5 Years Of Endless Battle Also Trying to Retract All My Mistakes, I pray for Gods mercy and Forgiveness, in anyway I have Hurt Anyone I pray for Forgiveness, am only Human, Am not a perfect person, I have prayed for Gods Forgiveness and for Him to Show Me Mercy. Like the Lord Said There is a time for everything: time to reflect, time to focus," he wrote.
Blessing CEO weeps online as IVD’s message takes an unexpected turn
Blessing CEO’s tears trigger reactions as lover IVD makes unexpected statement. Credit: @ivd001
Source: Instagram

He ended the message by describing himself as a man who had received God's mercy.

The back-to-back public apologies from the couple drew significant attention online, coming after a period that IVD described as five years of personal struggle and attempts to correct past wrongs.

Read also

Late Destiny Boy’s widow sparks emotions with birthday post months after singer’s death

See the post IVD made on Instagram:

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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