IVD finally speaks as Blessing CEO sheds tears in emotional online video

Blessing CEO broke down in tears inside a parked car in a video posted to her Instagram on November 3, 2026

The relationship influencer said she hid in the car so her mother would not see her crying as she begged Nigerians for forgiveness

About an hour after her video went viral, her boyfriend IVD posted his own apology note on Instagram

Relationship influencer Blessing CEO, whose full name is Nkiru Blessing Okoro, broke down in tears on her Instagram page on November 3, 2026, delivering an emotional public apology while sitting alone inside a parked car.

Shortly after the video went viral, her boyfriend, IVD, followed with his own written apology on Instagram.

IVD surprises many with message as Blessing CEO gets emotional online. Credit: @ivd

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Blessing CEO told viewers she had retreated to the car specifically to keep her mother from seeing her in such a state.

She appeared visibly distressed throughout, describing herself as broken, mentally exhausted and overwhelmed by darkness, and could barely hold the camera's gaze as she spoke.

IVD posts apology on Instagram

About an hour after Blessing CEO's video circulated widely, IVD published a message on his Instagram account directed at those close to him and those he has worked with professionally.

"To my Family, Friends, and Business Partners, It's been 5 Years Of Endless Battle Also Trying to Retract All My Mistakes, I pray for Gods mercy and Forgiveness, in anyway I have Hurt Anyone I pray for Forgiveness, am only Human, Am not a perfect person, I have prayed for Gods Forgiveness and for Him to Show Me Mercy. Like the Lord Said There is a time for everything: time to reflect, time to focus," he wrote.

Blessing CEO’s tears trigger reactions as lover IVD makes unexpected statement. Credit: @ivd001

Source: Instagram

He ended the message by describing himself as a man who had received God's mercy.

The back-to-back public apologies from the couple drew significant attention online, coming after a period that IVD described as five years of personal struggle and attempts to correct past wrongs.

See the post IVD made on Instagram:

Saida BOJ speaks on Blessing CEO's show

Legit.ng previously reported that Saida BOJ made the headlines after featuring on Blessing CEO's podcast.

During the podcast, the lady claimed that a man must have N50 million in his account before he can think about marriage.

She also argued that marriage has a lot of expenses, which include taking care of children and their mother.

Source: Legit.ng