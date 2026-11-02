A viral video of Olori Mariam Ogunwusi and Oba Saheed Elegushi at LAX's traditional wedding caught fans' attention on Sunday

Elegushi was seen hugging and holding the Ooni of Ife's first wife on the shoulder, sparking divided reactions online

While some fans saw warmth in the gesture, others questioned whether the monarch showed enough respect for the Ooni of Ife

A brief but charged interaction between Olori Mariam Ogunwusi, the first wife of the Ooni of Ife, and Oba Saheed Elegushi at a high-profile traditional wedding has set social media ablaze.

The moment unfolded on Sunday, 1 November 2026, at the wedding of LAX, son of billionaire businessman Taiwo Afolabi and Alhaja Shakirrat Afolabi Balogun, who tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony. Both the Olori and Oba Elegushi attended the event.

Olori Mariam and Oba Saheed Elegushui link up at the wedding ceremony of billionaire's son, LAX. Photo cresdit@selegushi/@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

Olori Mariam: What happened at the event

Footage that circulated online captured the two royals in what appeared to be a tense but personal exchange. Olori Mariam seemed visibly displeased as they spoke, with her body language suggesting she was frustrated with Elegushi over something he had done.

Olori Mariam and her husband attend billionaire son's wedding in Lagos state. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

In an apparent bid to calm the situation, the monarch hugged her, placed his hand on her shoulder, and then stepped back while continuing to explain himself.

One Instagram user, @abims4lyfe, shed some light on what may have sparked the tension, writing that the Olori was accusing Oba Elegushi of failing to visit her after she gave birth, only for him to show up at a party.

Here is the Instagram video of the monarch and Ooni of Ife's queen:

Fans divided over the viral clip

The clip triggered a wave of reactions, with opinions split sharply between those who found the exchange endearing and those who felt the hug crossed a line.

@yetmaks wrote:

"Lovely Queen, e ma binu"

@adeyinkah__lifestyle commented:

"Nigeria with hugging I don't understand."

@bfj_gold_bukola_fabricsandjew said:

"Iya ibeji, e ma binu si Kabiyesi."

@abims4lyfe added:

"Olori was accusing kabiyesi Elegushi why he didn't cone and visit her when she gave birth. He's now greeting her at a party. Kabiyesi go explain taya."

@aosifowokan weighed in with a pointed take:

"No respect for Oonirisa. How can he be hugging the wife of Oonirisa like that."

@motshow4real kept things light, simply writing:

"Kabiyesi King Gucci"

The reactions reflect a wider debate about royal protocol and the boundaries of public familiarity among Nigerian monarchs, with the video continuing to rack up views and comments online.

Ooni of Ife visits Olori Mariam at work

Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, accompanied his wife, Yeyeluwa Mariam Ogunwusi, to her office as she resumed work after spending over a year on maternity leave.

The royal couple welcomed twins during the Olori’s time away from work, marking another memorable chapter in their family life. They celebrated the arrival of the newborns with a grand naming ceremony attended by family members, friends and well-wishers.

A video capturing the touching moment the Ooni escorted his wife to work surfaced on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, attracting attention and sparking warm reactions from social media users.

Source: Legit.ng