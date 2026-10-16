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Ibrahim Chatta Accidentally Hit by Firearm on Set, Video Trends Online: "The Work is Not Easy"
Nollywood

Ibrahim Chatta Accidentally Hit by Firearm on Set, Video Trends Online: "The Work is Not Easy"

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • A video of Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta getting hit by a firearm on location surfaced online on Thursday, October 15, 2026
  • The incident happened while Chatta and another person were firing opposite each other during a shoot, and the actor was visibly in pain
  • Someone attempted to downplay what Chatta said about the incident, but the actor firmly stood his ground

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A video showing Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta sustaining an injury on a film set has gone viral, leaving fans worried about the actor's well-being.

The footage, which circulated online on Thursday, October 15, 2026, captured the moment Chatta was filming an action scene on location.

Ibrahim Chatta hit by firearm on movie location, fans react
Reactions as Ibrahim Chatta is accidentally hit by firearm on set, video trends online. Photo credit@ibrahimchatta_lordthespris
Source: Instagram

He and another person were shooting at each other as part of the scene when a stray shot accidentally struck him.

The moment it happened, Chatta dropped his firearm and moved to sit down as members of the crew rushed over to assess the situation.

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The movie star could be heard speaking in Yoruba, telling those around him that the shot had hit his arm. He continued to clutch the affected area while visibly wincing in pain and circling his chair.

Ibrahim Chatta hit by firearm on movie location, fans react
Ibrahim Chatta trends over accident on movie location. Photo credit@ibrahimchatta_lordthepris
Source: Instagram

Chatta Shuts Down Any Doubt About the Incident

What made the video even more notable was a brief exchange that followed. Someone on set appeared to question or play down the actor's account of what had occurred. Chatta, however, was having none of it, firmly insisting that he would know better than anyone else if something happened to his own body.

The clip quickly gained traction online, drawing a wave of concern and commentary from fans who praised the dedication of Nollywood actors while sympathising with the veteran star.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about his pain:

Fans react to Ibrahim Chatta's on-set injury

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Here are some of the reactions from social media users:

@dembele__dmw wrote:

"Do we have it? Make e just hear No sir"

@kike_alagbo01 commented:

"Sorry dad well done."

@tom_treats wrote:

"Pele okomi the lord is your strength"

@olyywealth said:

"Una no go have it ke ko easy ooo."

@omotoyorceee12 commented:

"Nd some people will be talking down thier efforts. Awon film critics isonu"

@iamoridota reacted:

"Omo shey na my eyes Abi no be welder be that?"

Ibrahim Chatta's surgery dinner raises eyebrows

Legit.ng reported that the kind of meal Ibrahim Chatta had, despite being in his 50s, surfaced online, and fans have shown their concern.

In the clip, he was seen with a bowl of yogurt, nuts, syrup, and some other sweet items, which he placed on the table. When asked why he was doing so at his age, he replied and boasted about his tribe in the viral clip.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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