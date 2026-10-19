Toyin Abraham shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of her upcoming Nollywood film Bestie, due in cinemas on December 16

The clip captured a candid moment between Nollywood legends Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale that quickly caught fans' attention

Viewers flooded the comments with excitement over the interaction, with one fan writing about 'respect and humility'

A candid, behind-the-scenes clip from the set of Toyin Abraham's upcoming film *Bestie* has sent Nollywood fans into a frenzy after it was posted on Instagram on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

The short promotional video and behind-the-scenes happenings were shared by the movie producer on her Instagram page

Reactions as Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale's Bestie's behind the scene moment gets fans talking. Photo credit@peteediochie/@solasobaowale

Source: Instagram

But it was one unscripted moment involving two of Nigeria's most celebrated screen veterans that truly got people talking.

Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale steal the show

The clip captures a warm, playful exchange between Pete Edochie and Sola Sobowale on set, with Shobowale's visible excitement as she interacts with the legendary actor proving infectious.

The energy between the two icons gave fans a glimpse of the chemistry audiences can expect when *Bestie* hits cinemas.

In the recording, Edochie gushed over the actress and the fact that they are acting together as he recalls some of the scenes of the movie.

Pete Edochie trends over reaction after meeting Sola Sobowale. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham, who produced the film and shared the video, appears to have pulled off something of a casting coup by uniting two of Nollywood's biggest names in a single project.

Here is the Instagram video of the two veteran actors after they met on Toyin Abraham's location:

Fans react to the viral clip

The reactions in the comments section were overwhelmingly warm, with many fans saying the video left them grinning from ear to ear.

@adiresleek wrote:

"If you don't smile watching this na you know wetin do you ooo"

@akpofunure_roseline commented:

"You see this thing call respect and humility, if u nor get am... Try earn am."

@iamnafhizat shared:

"I had my teeth out all through"

@officialoladimeji_ reacted:

"È pariwo Worldbest."

@realtalk_with_mummy_j wrote:

"Awww! How many times did you watch it? It's auntie Sola @solasobowale jumping for like a happy child for me. Thank you Bestie @toyin_abraham for bringing my favourites together in one space. December go loud. May God keep us beyond in Jesus name."

@thejerryannadded:

"See me oh, see me oh.!"

With *Bestie* arriving in cinemas on December 16, early buzz suggests Toyin Abraham may have one of the season's most anticipated Nollywood releases on her hands.

Pete Edochie speaks about polygamy

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie shared his perspective on polygamy during an interview with content creator Isbae U, who pressed him on the subject.

While discussing the practice, Pete Edochie recounted his late uncle's story, who was married to three wives. The veteran actor used his uncle’s experience to illustrate his views on the complexities and challenges that can come with polygamy.

Source: Legit.ng