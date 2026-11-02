Bandits attacked a bus carrying police officers along the Sokoto–Gusau road on Monday, with some officers feared dead

The officers were travelling to provide security for an APC senatorial primary election in Kaura Namoda LGA, Zamfara State

Zone 10 police spokesman confirmed the incident but said he was hospitalised and would issue an official statement later

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - Bandits have attacked a vehicle carrying police officers along the Sokoto–Gusau road in Zamfara State, with reports indicating that some of the officers may have been killed during the assault.

The attack happened on Monday, November 2, 2026, while the officers were travelling aboard a Zamfara State mass transit bus, known locally as Bazamfara, headed towards Gusau, the state capital.

Sources report that some police officers were killed and abducted. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, a source at the scene said some officers on the bus died during the ambush, though the exact death toll could not be confirmed as of the time of this report.

The officers were reportedly on a security assignment, travelling to Kaura Namoda Local Government Area to provide coverage for an ongoing APC primary election for the Zamfara North Senatorial District.

Sources within the police said that beyond those killed, the bandits also abducted a number of the officers before fleeing the scene.

Zamfara Police command silent on attack

Details about the identities of the victims and the precise sequence of events during the ambush remained unclear.

When a reporter contacted the Zamfara State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, the official said the command was not in a position to speak on the matter, explaining that it fell under the authority of the zonal command rather than the state office.

The Zone 10 Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Ambursa, confirmed that the incident occurred but said he was at the hospital at the time and was unable to provide further details. He said an official statement would be released at a later time.

Zamfara State has remained one of the most severely affected states in Nigeria's north-west in terms of bandit activity, with armed groups frequently targeting civilians, security personnel, and travellers along major highways in the region.

Bandits ambush police bus on Sokoto–Gusau road in Zamfara State

Source: Original

Bandits ambush DPO’s convoy, kill 2 policemen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that two mobile police officers were killed in an ambush in Ayilamo, Benue state, on Monday, September 14, 2026, while escorting their DPO back from Makurdi.

The attack brought the total number of police officers killed in Ayilamo within four days to six, following an earlier deadly raid on the community.

The Benue police command confirmed the latest incident, as it presented insurance cheques to families of officers previously killed in the line of duty

Source: Legit.ng