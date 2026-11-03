Actor Charles Born appeared noticeably thinner at a recent event, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans online

Several followers urged Charles Born to speak publicly about his health, with some drawing comparisons to past celebrity cases

Reactions online were divided, with some fans calling for kindness while others pressed the actor to address his changing appearance

Nigerian actor Charles Born has found himself at the centre of a health conversation after his noticeably slimmer frame at a recent public appearance set social media ablaze on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Photos from the event circulated on Instagram, showing a dramatically different-looking Charles Born.

Charles Born attends an event to show off his recent look after losing weight. Photo credit@charlesborn

Source: Instagram

Fans who once admired his build were visibly shaken by what they saw, with many taking to the comment section to voice their worries rather than simply scroll past.

Charles Born seen at a recent event while he was having fun with friends. Photo credit@charlesborn

Source: Instagram

One follower, ozioma1191, noted that the actor had previously mentioned he was battling obesity and had been working to lose weight, though many felt the current transformation went far beyond a routine fitness journey.

Fans urge Charles Born to speak out

The comment section quickly filled with a mixture of genuine concern, unsolicited advice, and emotional pleas about the movie star:

@ibkdtvgirl1 wrote:

"Charles I hope this isn't medical cause I love ur old looks and I'm genuinely concerned for you"

@jennyebuwa urged:

"Pls Charles eat your proteins bulk your muscles, stop dt fruit fast o"

@dimmaositadimma was more pointed:

"I don't really understand this man anymore. I don't know if you're suffering from any sickness; better open up and tell the world what you're going through so that will help you."

@pr.esh772 posted an emotional appeal:

"No, this isn't you. This isn't the old you I used to know. I don't know who you are anymore. I loved the old you. I used to wish my man could be like you. Please, go back to the way you were before. I don't like this new version of you. You're giving low vibes, and I don't like it at all. Please."

@citizen_stev wrote sarcastically:

"Open up and tell the world like it cares"

@tejerenikoro offered a gentler take:

"Pray for him when you see this post. That's the best thing you can do and would wish people do for you too."

@flawed____queen drew a sobering parallel:

"This is the exact same thing y'all did to Chadwick Boseman and Alex Okubo. Y'all will bvlly them without realizing the actual battles they're fighting. And when they're no more you'll come with your fake sympathy. Some people actually appear fine to mask up their struggles. Please be kind, please be kind. Let people live!"

Charles Born has not publicly commented on the concerns raised by his followers.

Charles Born speaks about his father's strictness

Legit.ng reported that Charles Born opened up about the difficult experiences he endured while growing up with his father in an emotional interview that has since gone viral. During the conversation, he revealed that the mistreatment he suffered was so overwhelming that he once considered ending it all.

The interview has touched many viewers, with several expressing sadness over his painful childhood experiences. Others praised Charles for overcoming his struggles and refusing to become the kind of person his father wanted him to be.

Source: Legit.ng